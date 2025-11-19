PARWCC Announces Black Friday Enrollment Event as AI and a Slowing Job Market Drive Surge in Demand for Skilled Career Coaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC) announced the launch of its Black Friday Community Enrollment Event, offering new members 20 percent off their first year of membership with code BF2025. The announcement follows a wave of attention sparked by PARWCC's recent message that AI will not replace career coaches, but coaches who use AI will replace those who do, which generated significant engagement across industry channels earlier this month.

This newest initiative arrives at a pivotal time. Job seekers are facing longer searches, fewer remote roles, and increased reliance on automated screening systems across hiring teams. According to recent labor research, more than three quarters of employers now use AI-driven screening tools, while the average job search continues to lengthen due to higher applicant volume and slower decision cycles. Google's hiring data shows that applications submitted through Google Jobs receive three times more responses than those submitted on traditional platforms, adding complexity to the candidate journey.

"Economic uncertainty and increased automation have pushed job seekers to look for support that blends human insight with technical fluency," said Margaret Phares, Executive Director of PARWCC. "Professionals entering coaching and résumé writing have a real opportunity to make an impact, and membership gives them the education and community they need to stay current. This Black Friday event provides a strong starting point for anyone ready to serve clients in a more demanding hiring landscape."

Why More Professionals Are Entering Coaching and Résumé Writing Now

AI-driven screening is used by 98 percent of Fortune 500 companies

Remote-only roles have fallen below 20 percent, increasing competition for available seats

Job searches now average about 68 days, creating a greater need for expert support

Customized résumés increase interview rates by more than 100 percent

Career coaching is emerging as one of the most resilient service lines during economic shifts

These conditions have created a strong entry window for HR professionals, educators, consultants, and freelancers seeking to expand into résumé writing and coaching. Others are joining PARWCC to formalize their skills, build client confidence, or create an additional income stream during uncertain economic cycles.

Members who join during the Black Friday event gain immediate access to:

A full training replay library with actionable tools

Monthly live webinars and expert workshops

Member-only pricing for certifications and master classes

Community forums and professional resource libraries

Priority access to all 2025 programming

Winter 2025 Education and Certification Opportunities

New members qualify for member-rate pricing on PARWCC's upcoming programs, including:

Certification in Interview Coaching (CIC) A structured training focused on real-world interview preparation. Coaches receive frameworks, templates, and tools built to support clients through traditional and AI-influenced interviews.

Coaching Mindset and Confidence for Interview Success Master Series A two-session master class that helps professionals address client mindset challenges, rebuild confidence, and strengthen communication for stronger interview performance.

CPCC Live Cohort: Certified Professional Career Coach Program PARWCC's long-standing flagship certification. Recognized for equipping coaches with a proven methodology, practical tools, and the structure to expand services and strengthen client outcomes.

All programs are priced separately. Black Friday members receive access to special pricing and enrollment priority.

About PARWCC

Representing nearly 3,000 professionals in more than 40 countries, the Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches is the global leader in credentialing, continuing education, and ethical standards for the career services industry. Since 1990, PARWCC has helped career professionals elevate their expertise, grow their businesses, and guide job seekers through a rapidly evolving world of work.

SOURCE Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches