PARWCC Launches First-of-Its-Kind Interview Coaching Bundle as Algorithmic Hiring Rapidly Reshapes Job Interviews

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC) just announced the launch of its Interview Coaching Bundle , the industry's first unified training track designed to prepare career professionals for the full spectrum of today's human and AI-driven interview formats. The bundle combines three programs:

The bundle is available for $1,295, reflecting a $1,550 total value, essentially getting one master series at no cost, for over $250 in savings.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time for the hiring industry. Studies show that more than half of employers are now using asynchronous or AI-enhanced interviews in early screening stages, a number projected to increase significantly by 2026. These systems analyze tone, facial movement, storytelling patterns, and verbal pacing, often before a candidate interacts with a human recruiter.

"Interviewing has changed faster in the last three years than in the previous decade," said Margaret Phares, Executive Director of PARWCC. "Candidates are now being evaluated by algorithms, timed recordings, and scoring systems that most job seekers do not understand. Coaches must be prepared to help clients manage both the emotional demands of interviewing and the technical demands of AI-driven assessments. This bundle is the first training path that addresses all three."

A Full-Spectrum Approach for a Transformed Hiring Market

The CIC Live Series , led by Interview Institute director and award-winning interview coach Lili Foggle, offers certification-level instruction in structured interview coaching. Participants learn frameworks used by leading hiring teams and techniques that support client performance across behavioral, virtual, and hybrid interviews.

The Coaching Mindset and Confidence for Interview Success Master Series , taught by LinkedIn Learning instructor and executive interview coach Dalena Bradley, focuses on confidence blockers, mindset shifts, and communication practices. The training gives professionals strategies to help clients present themselves with clarity and grounded presence.

The Preparing Clients for Asynchronous and AI Interviews Master Series offers a deep dive into the rapidly expanding world of AI-powered interview platforms. Coaches receive practical tools, ethical guidance, and system-specific strategies for improving client success in recorded and algorithmically scored interviews.

Together, these programs give career professionals a complete set of tools for preparing clients across every interview scenario now shaping the hiring landscape.

Why This Matters Heading Into 2026

Hiring data highlights the challenges facing job seekers:

AI-enhanced and asynchronous interviews are now used across technology, healthcare, finance, government, and higher education

Remote-only roles have declined, increasing competition and tightening interview expectations

Candidates report high anxiety and confusion with recorded interviews where no human is present

Employers are placing greater emphasis on consistent storytelling, on-camera presence, and clarity, all of which can be coached

"These three programs work together to close the rising preparation gap," Phares said. "Professionals who understand mindset coaching, human communication, and AI processes will be the ones shaping stronger client outcomes in 2026 and beyond."

Enrollment for the Interview Coaching Bundle is now open.

Program details and registration are available at PARWCC.com .

About PARWCC

Representing nearly 3,000 professionals in more than 40 countries, the Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches is the global leader in credentialing, continuing education, and ethical practice for the career services industry. Since 1990, PARWCC has supported career professionals in elevating their expertise and guiding job seekers through an evolving world of work.

