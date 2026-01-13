Pasadena Private Lending Exceeds $116 Million in New Originations in 2025, Surpasses $386 Million in Total Loans

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena Private Lending ("PPL"), a leading private credit provider to lower middle-market businesses, today announced a year of significant growth and continued borrower impact in 2025, reflecting strong demand for flexible, relationship-driven lending solutions across the U.S.

During 2025, PPL financed 18 new borrowers, with commitments for approximately $116 million in new loans. Capital supported a range of business needs including acquisitions, working capital, internal corporate growth, new product development, and other general corporate purposes. These financings extended into five new industries and supported companies headquartered across three additional states, further expanding PPL's national presence.

Including its existing portfolio—and after customary borrower paydowns and payoffs—PPL grew to more than $182 million in outstanding loans, supporting over 42 active borrowers across 24 industries and more than 15 states.

Now in its seventh full year of operations, PPL has originated more than $386 million in total loans to 75 borrowers, underscoring the firm's consistent execution, disciplined underwriting, and focus on long-term credit performance.

"Serving the lower middle market is the reason PPL was founded," said Iain Whyte, Chairman and Founder of Pasadena Private Lending. "Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the economy, yet many are increasingly underserved by traditional banks."

Michael McAdams, President of PPL, added, "We often work with successful entrepreneurs who are frustrated by rigid bank processes on one end of the spectrum and the high cost of capital from so-called 'hard money' lenders on the other. Our role is to provide a practical, relationship-oriented, growth-driven alternative."

"Our underwriting philosophy is intentionally straightforward," said Jason Shlecter, Director of Credit at PPL. "We focus on real credit needs, available collateral, reasonable cash flow assumptions, and the financial strength and alignment of borrower-guarantors. That approach has been central to our performance since inception."

PPL receives a meaningful volume of loan inquiries directly through its website, www.pasadena-private-lending.com, and maintains long-standing referral relationships with specialized deal brokers, regional and local banks, accounting firms, law firms, and wealth advisors seeking non-competitive capital solutions for business-owning clients.

In 2025, PPL also strengthened its balance sheet, increasing its capitalization nearly threefold, from approximately $150 million to nearly $450 million, through new long-term partnerships with institutional capital providers. Looking ahead, the firm's growth plans for 2026 and beyond remain ambitious, while maintaining its focus on disciplined underwriting, minimal portfolio issues, and a zero-loss experience since founding.

Pasadena Private Lending, Inc. ("PPL") provides senior secured loans ranging from $2 million to $15 million to successful entrepreneurs nationwide. With a team of experienced former bankers, PPL delivers creative, flexible, and reliable lending solutions to business owners across a wide range of industries. Guided by disciplined underwriting and a client-first philosophy, PPL empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their growth and liquidity objectives. PPL is a member of the Pasadena Private Financial Group of companies.

Additional information is available at www.pasadena-private-lending.com and interested parties are invited to subscribe to PPL's monthly publication, Private Credit Insights, at www.pasadena-private-lending.com/newsletters/

[email protected]

