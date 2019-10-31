PASCAL Partners With Reprints Desk to Provide Member Libraries With On-Demand Document Delivery

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc., (OTCQB: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk has signed an agreement with the Partnership Among South Carolina Academic Libraries (PASCAL) to provide access to peer-reviewed articles and other scholarly content via the Article Galaxy Scholar Collection, Reprints Desk's solution for academic libraries. Based in South Carolina, PASCAL serves 56 colleges and universities across the state, providing timely and universal access to information resources and library services.

"We are honored that PASCAL has chosen to endorse our document delivery service to its members," said Tony Landolt, Vice President of Business Development at Reprints Desk. "We look forward to supporting PASCAL in its commitment to delivering a top level of service to its member libraries. Via Article Galaxy, PASCAL's customers will enjoy fast access to peer-reviewed articles from 40,000 scholarly publications, as well as chapters from half a million books—from leading scientific, technology, and medical publishers.

PASCAL joins Reprints Desk's growing network of academic partners who rely on Article Galaxy Scholar as a powerful supplement to their interlibrary loan (ILL) workflows and systems to simplify and enhance scholarly content acquisition. This latest academic consortia agreement includes:

Integration with popular interlibrary loan (ILL) software such as ILLiad, RapidILL and IDS

A searchable and browsable A-Z list of participating publishers and publications

Optional secondary sourcing for articles beyond the main collection

Access to Reprints Desk's automated Open Access Filter

Reporting options and usage stats with single-source billing

Discounted academic copyright charges; no start up fees

24/7 customer support

"We are excited to provide our members with an additional way to offer access to high-quality research articles and book chapters," said Amy Trepal, Shared Content & Licensing Librarian at PASCAL. "The Article Galaxy Scholar Collection will give members a fast, easy, and cost-efficient way to expand their ability to deliver quality content to their patrons."

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com.

About PASCAL

PASCAL is the Partnership Among South Carolina Academic Libraries. Serving nearly 200,000 students at 56 colleges and universities, PASCAL supports higher education in South Carolina through multiple programs including a statewide rapid print-delivery service and union catalog; core electronic resources, including a robust shared e-book program; and ILS administration on an opt-in basis. In addition to our key programs, PASCAL provides training and support to member libraries and seeks to foster greater collaboration within the South Carolina academic library community. For more information about PASCAL please visit pascalsc.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Mitja Alexander Linss, Director of Marketing

Research Solutions, Inc. and Reprints Desk, Inc.

mlinss@reprintsdesk.com

+1 (617) 763-2312

Amy Trepal, Shared Content & Licensing Librarian

PASCAL

atrepal@pascalsc.org

+1 (803) 734-0811

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

