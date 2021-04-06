Pascale Foundation, Member of Italy's Institute of Hospitalization and Treatment, Joins Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that the Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS "Fondazione G. Pascale" (Pascale Foundation) has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

Pascale Foundation is the largest clinical care and research cancer center in Southern Italy. The institute pursues clinical research and applied research in the biomedical field, along with the organization and management of health services. Pascale Foundation focuses on patient-centered care through research and innovation in daily clinical activity, supporting its mission to achieve excellence in the field of oncology in the prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer.

"Our mission to provide improvements in the field of oncological diseases, and translate discoveries into medical benefits, is enriched through partnerships like the Precision Oncology Alliance," said Dr. Paolo A. Ascierto, Director of the Unit of Melanoma, Cancer Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapy. "Understanding the unique molecular characteristics of tumors offers insights that can be used to better prevent and treat cancer for patients everywhere."

"We are excited to welcome the Pascale Foundation into the POA," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Their focus on patient-centered treatments that stem from innovative research and technology aligns with our goal to transform care while personalizing treatment for patients around the world."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 49 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma.

"Partnering with international institutes like the Pascale Foundation expands the reach of the POA, allowing members to access pioneering research that can both advance and accelerate personalized and targeted therapies to better treat cancer," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences.

Find out more about the Precision Oncology Alliance by visiting the Caris website at CarisLifeSciences.com/Collaboration.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech™ is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by connecting biopharma companies with research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 417 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About the Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS "Fondazione G. Pascale"

The Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS "Fondazione G. Pascale" (Pascale Foundation) is the largest Clinical Care and Research Cancer Center in Southern Italy. The mission is the prevention, diagnosis and care of cancer and its combination with innovative research in oncology. The organizational model is based on that of US "Comprehensive Cancer Centers" in which multidisciplinary teams are dedicated in an integrated manner to tackle all aspects related to the care of cancer patients.

Pascale Foundation was founded in 1933, and in 1940 received the first recognition as a research center. It is composed of four distinct buildings: Main Hospital and Surgery, Day Hospital and Surgery, Research and Administration. Furthermore, Pascale Foundation owns an outstation entirely dedicated to research located in Mercogliano (AV). Pascale Foundation has approximately 800 employees of which 203 are medical doctors, 50 are biologists and 338 are nurses.

