PASHA Holding Advances Sustainability Dialogue at COP29

Sustainable SME Landscape in Azerbaijan: Moderated by Farid Hidayatzade, Board Member at Kapital Bank, this panel brought together leaders including Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Executive Board at PASHA Bank, Narmina Mustafayeva, Senior Manager at Deloitte Azerbaijan, Kamran Mammadov, General Director at Bioropean LLC, and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board at the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Panelists emphasized the vital role of SMEs in driving eco-innovation and integrating sustainability practices, supported by increased access to green finance.

Navigate the complexities of climate risks: Life and Non-life insurance approach: Moderated by Nurana Teymurova, Head of Digital and Retail Business Block at PASHA Insurance, this panel featured Simon Young, Senior Director at WTW Company, Anthony Hobley, Deputy Chair at Howden Group, Tural Aliyev, Deputy CEO at PASHA Insurance, and Ibrahim Ibrahimov, Deputy CEO at PASHA Life Insurance. Discussions centered on innovative insurance strategies to mitigate climate risks.

Making Climate Finance Work for All: Aytaj Mukhtarzade, Head of PR and Communications at PASHA Holding, joined this WiSER-led discussion at the UAE Pavilion, addressing equitable approaches to mobilizing climate finance.

Climate Finance: At the Azerbaijan Pavilion, Ilgar Valiyev, Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan, moderated a panel featuring Ivan Kukhnin, Partner at Deloitte Netherlands, Celia Price, Director of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Mizuho Bank, and Javid Gouliyev, CEO of PASHA Bank, on driving sustainable finance solutions.

Green Capital: Global Stock Exchanges Steering Climate Investment: Bahruz Naghiyev, Deputy CEO at PASHA Bank, participated in this panel organized by COP29, discussing the role of global stock exchanges in fostering green investments.

November 15: Advancing Energy Transition and Emission Reduction

Reducing Emissions Through Investment and Offsetting Projects: Strategies for Investment and Offsetting: This panel featured experts including Tilda Benezra, Head of Projects at Carbonaries, Sedat Uzunkol, Country Manager at Elof Hansson Clean Tech GmbH, and Victor Kovalenko, Regional Sustainability Leader at EY CIS, exploring practical strategies for emissions reduction.

New Solutions to Achieve the 2030 Goal Of Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity: The Role of Finance, Technology, Innovation, and AI: Teymur Huseynov, Chief Strategy Officer at PASHA Holding, contributed to this KPMG-led discussion on leveraging finance, technology, and innovation to accelerate renewable energy adoption.

Energy Transition: High-profile speakers, including Yermolai Solzhenitsyn, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, Allyson Anderson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes, Claire O'Neill, Former UK Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, Eldar Mamedzadeh, Chief Commercial Officer at Nobel Energy, and Hikmat Abdullayev, Deputy Vice President for Strategy and Investment at SOCAR, discussed pathways to sustainable energy practices.

PASHA Holding's active participation in these discussions underscores its commitment to fostering sustainable practices and supporting Azerbaijan's role in addressing global climate challenges. The company continues to prioritize innovation, collaboration, and actionable solutions in its sustainability agenda.

SOURCE PASHA Holding