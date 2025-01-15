PASHA Holding Hosts Panels at COP29 on Digitalization, Governance, and Sustainable Growth

On November 16, Farid Huseynov, CEO of Kapital Bank, Irem Poyraz, Head of PR & Sustainability at Trendyol, Khayala Eylazova from PwC EMEA Advisory, and Timothy Grosser, Partner at EY, discussed the critical role of fintech and AI in reducing carbon emissions during the Sustainability Through Digitalization panel, organized by PASHA Holding. They explored how emerging technologies can accelerate the green transition and help businesses meet their environmental goals.

In the Shaping Governance Through Digital Transformation session, organized by PASHA Holding, Vasif Gasimov, Chief Security Officer at PASHA Bank, Rauf Najafli, Adviser to the Minister on Innovation at the Ministry of Economy, Farid Gattal, Technology Director at PwC Eurasia, and Zakir Khanmammadov, Head of Payments Office at Kapital Bank, shared their insights on using technology to address global governance challenges, demonstrating how digital solutions can optimize operations and support sustainable business practices.

The Climate Finance panel, organized by PASHA Holding, and moderated by Teymur Huseynov, Chief Strategy Officer at PASHA Holding, featured Bulent Karakaya, Managing Director and ESG Principal at Commerzbank, Ethan Zindler from the US Treasury Department, and Ed Crooks from Wood Mackenzie. The discussion highlighted innovative financial tools that are crucial for financing the green transition and tackling climate change.

The Green Business Building panel, organized by PASHA Holding, moderated by Farrukh Aliyev, CEO of PASHA Innovations, focused on scaling green startups. The panel featured thought leaders such as Fidan Javadova, Founder & CEO of BeWorks UK, Anastasija Đorđa Bosančić, UNDP Youth Representative, Movlan Pashayev, Country Manager at S3/Esyasoft Technologies, and Stefan Helmcke, Senior Partner at McKinsey. The panel explored strategies to foster green entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of sustainable startups.

On November 18, Zibeyda Haji, CHRO at PASHA Bank, moderated a crucial conversation on empowering talent for sustainable growth, organized by PASHA Holding. The panel, featuring Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, Deputy Rector at ADA University, Ulvia Zeynalova-Bockin, Partner at Dentons, Kim Noguera Gabrielli, CEO at World International Foundation, and Ellada Alishova, HR Director at AZAL, focused on the importance of fostering a new generation of talent equipped to drive long-term sustainability and growth in a rapidly changing world.

Additionally, Dayanat Sadullayev, Chief of Staff at PASHA Holding, participated in the Financing Women and Youth-Led Businesses for Sustainable Growth in Post-Conflict Regions panel, organized by the Islamic Development Bank. The panel centered on empowering women and youth in post-conflict areas, with a focus on creating sustainable growth opportunities through financial inclusion and innovation.

These dynamic discussions at COP29 reflect a shared commitment to tackling global challenges through collaboration, technological innovation, and sustainable practices. With sustainability at the forefront of global priorities, leaders from diverse sectors are coming together to pioneer solutions that ensure a resilient and prosperous future for all.

