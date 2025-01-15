PASHA Holding Hosts Insightful Panels on Sustainable Agriculture and Agro Ecosystem at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, PASHA Holding hosted two engaging and thought-provoking panels at COP29, focused on the future of agriculture and its pivotal role in promoting sustainable development. The panels provided a platform for key industry leaders to share insights and innovative solutions that will shape the future of agriculture and strengthen its sustainability.

Agro Ecosystem in Azerbaijan panel Sustainable Agriculture panel

The first panel, titled Sustainable Agriculture, was moderated by Niyazi Amirbayov, CEO of AgroDairy, and featured esteemed speakers such as Dávid Békési, General Director at MATE University in Hungary, Max Hardegg, Owner of Gut Hardegg, Zaur Aliyev, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Arnoud Van Der Berg, CEO of Al-Dhara. The panel explored strategies to enhance agricultural sustainability through innovative farming practices, cutting-edge technologies, and global collaboration.

The second panel, Agro Ecosystem in Azerbaijan, moderated by Maxim Ufaev, Partner at McKinsey, provided a regional focus, bringing together diverse perspectives from Maximilian Hartig, Head of Strategy & Digitalisation at AgroDairy, Bahruz Naghiyev, Deputy CEO of PASHA Bank, and Rovshan Mahmudov, CEO of Prime Cotton. The discussion centered on the agro ecosystem in Azerbaijan, examining ways to boost resilience, improve agricultural productivity, and foster cross-sector collaboration in the region.

Both panels highlighted the critical role of agriculture in sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of innovation, cooperation, and resilience-building strategies. As the agricultural sector faces challenges from climate change and global demand, these discussions provided valuable insights into advancing agricultural sustainability and supporting the green transition.

