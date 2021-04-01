Pasona North America Expands Its Outsourcing Businesses to Include Engineering Services

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasona N A, Inc. (PNA) announced the launch of its new outsourcing service for North American companies to meet the increasing demand for ESO (Engineering Services Outsourcing) by changes in the market due to COVID-19.

This same service has been provided in the Japanese market for over a decade and PNA has received prestigious recognition from its precious customers in Japan by supporting them in terms of improving cost reduction and increasing operational efficiency. PNA's unique approach has created a package that solves a lot of the concerns with moving CAD and other ESO functions offshore, specifically, "cost," "quality" and "usability."

PNA President Kenji Furushiro said, "Our mission is to help Japanese and U.S. companies succeed in North America. This new service is the first step towards expanding our support to the Manufacturing sectors. We are continuing to look for ways that we can further help and support companies and become a partner in their success."

Learn more about PNA's new service: https://www.pasona.com/en/cad/.

About Pasona NA, Inc.: Pasona N A, Inc. (a wholly owned Japanese subsidiary of Pasona Group Inc.) was established in 1985 and pioneered in providing recruiting services for Japanese companies performing business in the United States. Since then, Pasona N A's business has expanded to HR consulting as well as outsourcing services in areas of payroll, accounting and general administration, among others. Pasona N A also provides cross-border placement services utilizing its group's global network in 15 regions. To learn more about Pasona N A, Inc., please visit https://www.pasona.com/en/.

