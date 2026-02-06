Pasqua Wines Brings Valpolicella to the Glass at Winter House Milano Cortina 2026

The Veronese winery is among seven estates selected by wine educator Filippo Bartolotta to introduce American media to the territories, production styles, and visions shaping contemporary Italian wine

VERONA, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqua Wines , an ambassador of Valpolicella wines in Italy and around the world, will partner with Winter House, the American House of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. The hospitality space dedicated to Team USA hockey and skating athletes, their families, sponsors, and accredited international media will be open from February 6–22 at the Aethos Hotel in Milan.

From left: Andrea, Alessandro, Umberto and Riccardo Pasqua @pasquawines

Winter House marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within the landscape of major international sporting events. For the first time, Italian wine will take center stage inside the U.S. clubhouse. Conceived as an immersive celebration of Italian wine excellence, the experience will feature Pasqua Wines pouring two of the winery's iconic labels throughout the event - Passionesentimento Bianco Veneto IGT 2024 and Passionesentimento Rosso Veneto IGT 2023 - as a tribute to Verona and the Valpolicella region.

"It is an honor to have been selected as a winery that represents creativity, experimentation, and the ability to speak to new generations," says Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines. "The United States has always been one of our key markets, and this project once again allows our wines to engage, on a global stage of excellence, with American audiences."

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 6, programming will officially begin on Saturday, February 7, with a media-only event curated by Filippo Bartolotta, internationally recognized wine educator and Art Director of the Wine Program at Winter House Milano Cortina 2026. The session will take the form of a guided tasting led by Bartolotta in conversation with Brian Boitano, U.S. Olympic champion figure skater, conceived as an immersive journey into the excellence of Italian wine.

"With this project, we want to offer American media a tangible experience of Italian culture - where wine becomes a universal language and a bridge between sport, hospitality, and territory," comments Filippo Bartolotta.

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE, founded in 1925, is a Veronese wine company owned by the Pasqua family, and celebrating its first 100 years of activity. Internationally recognized as a producer and ambassador of prestigious wines from Italy's Veneto region, the company's ambition is to carry forward a century of winemaking expertise into the future through a renewed stylistic vision. Today, President Umberto Pasqua leads the company alongside his sons: Riccardo Pasqua, CEO, Alessandro Pasqua, Vice President North America, and Andrea Pasqua, Head of Business Development. With the third generation actively involved in the company, Pasqua has evolved into the House of the Unconventional - a research-driven laboratory and a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity take center stage. In its centenary year, Pasqua has been selected by winemaker Charles Smith as the global distributor of the House of Smith portfolio, including K Vintners, Sex, and Real Wine, in which Pasqua also holds a minority stake. Also in 2025, the Veronese winery invested in the Pantelleria-based wine project of actress and international style icon Carole Bouquet, acquiring a 70% ownership stake and combining enological vision with the preservation of the island's cultural heritage.

