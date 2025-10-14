Pasqua Wines Closes Centennial Year with Special Debut of Ode al Futuro at Rizzoli Bookstore in New York

Among the many events marking Pasqua's centennial this year, the evening paid tribute to a century of winemaking through the dialogue between wine and art

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqua Wines , celebrated ambassador of Amarone della Valpolicella and the wines of Veneto, marked the grand finale of its centennial year with an exclusive presentation ofOde al Futuro at Rizzoli Bookstore in New York City. Published by Rizzoli, the book celebrates the winery's 100th anniversary and explores the interplay between wine and art as universal languages of expression, intuition, and transformation.

The evening brought together members of the press, wine enthusiasts, and art lovers for a conversation moderated by journalist Valeria Robecco, featuring Giuseppe Ragazzini, one of the five international artists featured in the book, along with Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines, and Alessandro Pasqua, President of Pasqua USA.

Under the art direction of Giuseppe Ragazzini, Ode al Futuro reinterprets five of Pasqua's most iconic labels - Famiglia Pasqua, Mai Dire Mai, 11 Minutes, Hey French, and Terre di Cariano Cecilia Beretta - through the work of internationally celebrated artists Michael Mapes (USA), Sofia Crespo (Portugal), Gaia Alari (Italy), Enzo (Italy), and Giuseppe Ragazzini (Italy), with a conceptual narrative by writer and screenwriter Filippo Bologna.

Following the presentation, guests enjoyed a walk-around tasting of Pasqua's flagship wines, immersing themselves in the rich heritage of the Veneto region. The selection included 11 Minutes Rosé, Pinot Grigio Black Label, PassioneSentimento Rosso, Hey French You Could Have Made This But You Didn't, and Famiglia Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella.

A branded Rizzoli window display further highlighted the Ode al Futuro project, celebrating the dialogue between art and wine that lies at the heart of Pasqua's centennial celebrations.

Reflecting on the significance of presenting Ode al Futuro in the United States, Alessandro Pasqua said, "Presenting this book here in New York is particularly meaningful. The U.S. has always been a key market where we've invested in building relationships and sharing our story. Bringing Ode al Futuro to this city is not just a milestone in our centenary celebrations, but also a way to reaffirm that wine, like art, inspires, connects, and transcends borders."

Riccardo Pasqua added: "Making wine is a beautiful challenge we embrace every day, since 1925. Capturing the essence of a land or a vineyard and transforming it into a work of art, like wine, is an incredible opportunity we are privileged to experience. Wine and art share a deep connection, which is why our family continues to bring our wines into dialogue with artists through Ode al Futuro and numerous other projects over the years."

Since its founding, Pasqua Wines has built a legacy rooted in craftsmanship, creativity, and a forward-looking vision. The New York presentation marked the culmination of a yearlong global celebration of the winery's centennial, underscoring the winery's enduring commitment to shaping the future while honoring its century-long history and pioneering spirit.

Ode al Futuro is available for sale at Rizzoli's store in New York and online.

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE, founded in 1925, is a historic Veronese wine company owned by the Pasqua family and celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025. The company is internationally recognized as a producer and ambassador of prestigious wines from Italy's Veneto region. With a century of winemaking expertise, Pasqua looks to the future with a renewed stylistic vision that blends tradition and innovation. Today, President Umberto Pasqua leads the company alongside his sons: Riccardo Pasqua, Chief Executive Officer and Alessandro Pasqua, President of Pasqua USA. With the introduction of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a laboratory of innovation and dialogue, where quality and creativity take center stage.

