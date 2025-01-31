PASQUA WINES KICKS OFF 100th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS AT AMARONE OPERA PRIMA IN VERONA

The historic Veronese winery takes part in Opera Prima, featuring the new 2020 vintage of Famiglia Pasqua Amarone and marking the first event in a vibrant year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary

VERONA, Italy, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqua Wines marks the start of its centennial year at Amarone Opera Prima, the premier event hosted by the Consorzio Vini Valpolicella, dedicated to one of Italy's most prestigious wine appellations, Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG - taking place in Verona from January 31 to February 2 at the Palazzo della Gran Guardia.

As part of the event, Pasqua Wines has been selected to participate in the exclusive masterclass, "The Memory of Time: A Journey Through Historic Amarone Vintages", led by Master of Wine Andrea Lonardi on Friday, January 31. For this special tasting, Pasqua will present the 1985 vintage of Amarone della Valpolicella Terre di Cariano Cecilia Beretta, one of the winery's most historical and iconic labels.

Following this, on Saturday, February 1, and Sunday, February 2, attendees will have the opportunity to preview the 2020 vintage of Famiglia Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella and the 2016 vintage of Mai Dire Mai Amarone della Valpolicella at the walk-around tasting.

Amarone Opera Prima commences the 100th-anniversary celebrations for both the Valpolicella Consorzio and Pasqua Wines, with the Veronese winery set to celebrate this milestone through a special calendar of events throughout the year.

In 2025, the winery will participate in some of the world's most prestigious wine events:

Wine Paris (February 10–12, HALL 6 Stand A200)

(February 10–12, HALL 6 Stand A200) ProWein Düsseldorf (March 16–18, HALL 16 Stand K69)

(March 16–18, HALL 16 Stand K69) Vinitaly Verona (April 6–9, HALL 5 Stand E4)

At these events, Pasqua will showcase a selection of its most iconic wines from both the Pasqua and Cecilia Beretta lines, including Hey French, 11 Minutes, Mai Dire Mai, Famiglia Pasqua, and PassioneSentimento, in both their latest and most acclaimed vintages. These wines are the finest representation of the winery's century-long commitment to innovating the Italian wine landscape, which earned Pasqua the Innovator of the Year award from Wine Enthusiast."

Vinitaly, taking place in the winery's hometown, will be the main stage for Pasqua Wines' centennial celebrations, featuring exclusive events that will extend beyond the exhibition to engage the entire city.

"Starting our 100th anniversary celebrations at Amarone Opera Prima is incredibly meaningful," commented Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Vini. "It's an honor to celebrate this milestone alongside the Consorzio and to have our Terre di Cariano featured in Andrea Lonardi's masterclass. This recognition underscores the value of the Cecilia Beretta project and our dedication to expressing the unique characteristics of the Valpolicella region. We're also excited to introduce the 2020 vintage of Amarone Famiglia Pasqua, our most historical label worldwide".

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

