PASQUA WINES UNVEILS NEW COMMISSION AT ICONIC SAATCHI GALLERY, LONDON

Pasqua wines deepens its commitment to the international art scene with a striking new installation at Saatchi Gallery, a monumental celebration of art, innovation, and winemaking

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of blending creativity with winemaking, Pasqua Wines, the historic winery from Veneto, Italy, proudly unveiled a major artistic commission at London's iconic Saatchi Gallery. The artwork Senza Tempo (Timeless), a monumental 10x3 tapestry created by Veronese artist Adalberto Lonardi , was displayed in the gallery's grand stairway on December 6–8, 2024.

This new showcase marks the culmination of Pasqua's inaugural partnership with the world-renowned Saatchi Gallery and represents the winery's first collaboration with a major international arts institution outside Italy. As Pasqua Wines approaches its centenary, this achievement underscores the winery's dedication to innovation, creativity, and an unconventional approach to winemaking, reflected in its investment of over €5.5 million in art patronage since 2018.

"Showcasing Adalberto Lonardi's Senza Tempo at Saatchi Gallery is a proud milestone for us," said Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines. "It embodies our unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation—values deeply rooted in our winemaking heritage. As we approach our centenary, this collaboration stands as a meaningful celebration of art, wine, and the enduring importance of community."

Previously exhibited at the Italian Embassy during Frieze London, Senza Tempo delves into the concept of wine as a temporal object, connecting generations, traditions, and communities. Digitally printed and intricately hand-embroidered, the artwork is a symphony of bold, flowing forms interwoven with a palindromic poem by Lonardi. Layers of chiffon, organza, velvet, and silk, enriched with gold and silver appliqué, evoke the vibrant colors of Pasqua's wines and vineyards—deep reds, delicate rosés, crisp whites, and lush greens. Reflecting on the commission, Lonardi commented: "I wanted the piece to be seen as an open dialogue exploring the interconnectedness of people, places, and emotions in life. Time, a theme rich with poetic meaning, played a central role in the process."

Italo-British artist Adalberto Lonardi is rapidly gaining recognition for his vibrant, public-facing artworks. This year alone, he unveiled two major installations in London: Everybody Champions , a collaboration with the Wimbledon Tennis Museum, and Summer Family , a playful public design project at Battersea Power Station.

Lonardi's first partnership with Pasqua Wines took place in April 2024 during the prestigious Italian wine fair Vinitaly, where he presented A Love Letter to Verona . This collaboration celebrates the shared connection between Pasqua and Lonardi to their hometown of Verona and its community, uniting the worlds of fine wine and art.

As the first Italian winery to be named Innovator of the Year by the prestigious U.S. publication Wine Enthusiast, Pasqua Wines remains committed to championing creativity across disciplines. Guided by the belief that art, like the land, flourishes when nurtured with passion and care, Pasqua continues to support artistic innovation. Earlier this year, as part of its ongoing partnership with Saatchi Gallery, the winery sponsored Metamorphosis: Innovation in Eco Photography & Film , a two-month public exhibition showcasing eco-conscious multimedia art, offered free of charge to visitors.

2024 has been a milestone year for Pasqua Wines, known as the "House of the Unconventional" with Pasqua's Amarone della Valpolicella 2016 garnering major recognition through prestigious Italian awards, including the prestigious Tre Bicchieri from Gambero Rosso's 2025 Guide. This reinforces Pasqua's reputation for crafting exceptional wines that embody the winery's commitment to excellence.

With this landmark commission at Saatchi Gallery, Pasqua continues to push boundaries, creating lasting connections between the worlds of fine wine and contemporary art.

About Adalberto Lonardi

Adalberto Lonardi is an Italian artist based in London. His work centres on the intersection between art and design with a focus on public engagement and community empowerment. After training as a designer at Fabrica Research Centre by Benetton and earning a Master in Interior Design at the Royal College of Art in London, he founded Adalberto Lonardi Studios. In 2020, he won the RCA Interior Design Student of the Year award and the RCA Architecture Climate/Spatial Justice award for The United Generations project.

"My work is to give a voice to the community. Art shines with the contribution of the people around us." (A. Lonardi).

About Pasqua Wines

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

