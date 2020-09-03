DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, the delivery-only brand creating bold recipes with fresh ingredients, is celebrating National Cheese Pizza Day with a special deal, perfect for every cheese pizza lover!

Pasqually's will offer the Ultimate Cheese Lover's Special – where customers receive a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza! The best part? Cheese pizza fanatics can celebrate all weekend long as the offer will be available from Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7.

PASQUALLY’S PIZZA & WINGS CELEBRATES NATIONAL CHEESE PIZZA DAY

"National Cheese Pizza Day has Pasqually's Pizza & Wings written all over it," said CMO of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "Pizza fans and Cheese lovers alike will love this pizza. It is made with a handcrafted crust brushed in garlic butter, covered in extra sauce, and then topped with the perfect blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. What could be more perfect than a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses melted on top of a buttery crust? The fact that it's FREE!"

Guests can get their Ultimate Cheese Lover's Special when they order delivery through: Postmates, UberEats, GrubHub and Door Dash. To access the cheesy goodness of a FREE large cheese pizza, guests simply need to select the Ultimate Cheese Lovers Bundle menu item listed through Postmates, UberEats, GrubHub or Door Dash. Once selected, the guest will decide which mouthwatering, large, specialty pizza (All-Meat, All-Veggie, Supreme or Homestyle BBQ Chicken) they are craving, and their large cheese pizza is added automatically!

For more information on Pasqually's Pizza & Wings and menu offerings, guests can visit https://www.pasquallyspizza.com/menu.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

For questions please contact:

Brian Bell

CEC Entertainment

[email protected]

972-942-8540

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.