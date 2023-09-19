PASSALACQUA IN ITALY NAMED FIRST-EVER NO.1 IN THE INAUGURAL RANKING OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2023

The highly-anticipated list celebrates hotels from 35 destinations across six continents worldwide

Passalacqua (No.1) in Moltrasio, Italy , has been named The World's Best Hotel 2023

(No.1) in Moltrasio, , has been named The No.2 and No.3 spots are both in Asia – Rosewood Hong Kong and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River , respectively

– and , respectively Europe receives the most nominations (21), followed by Asia (18), North America (6), Africa (3), Oceania (1) and South America (1)

Special Awards – These awards are designed to complement the 50 Best ranking and act as additional accolades given to best-in-class hotels and individuals:

The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award is awarded to Soneva Fushi (No.7) in the Maldives

is awarded to (No.7) in the Sonu Shivdasani OBE, co-founder and CEO of Soneva, and founder and former CEO of Six Senses, wins the SevenRooms Icon Award

co-founder and CEO of Soneva, and founder and former CEO of Six Senses, wins the Capella Bangkok (No.11) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

(No.11) wins the The Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award goes to Singita Lodges (No.15) in South Africa , after a rigorous audit by The Sustainable Restaurant Association

goes to (No.15) in , after a rigorous audit by The Sustainable Restaurant Association Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel is awarded to The Newt (No.37) in Somerset

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels has been announced at a captivating awards ceremony in London, and includes industry-defining hotels from 35 different locations across six continents worldwide. This long-awaited list is 50 Best's first foray into the travel space, and its first new global ranking since the launch of The World's 50 Best Bars in 2009.

Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy, is named The World’s Best Hotel in the inaugural ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. Image credit: Ruben Ortiz

This evening, the world of travel gathered from all corners of the globe to celebrate each other's achievements at the announcement of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023. Hosted at the historic Guildhall, the unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers.

The full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023 is at the bottom of this press release.

Passalacqua, the luxury boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Como – which opened in June 2022 – takes the top spot on The World's 50 Best Hotels list. Located in an 18th century villa with spectacular terraced gardens running down to the water, the De Santis family has created an exquisite 24-room property with the feel of a private home. In the No.2 spot is the towering Rosewood Hong Kong, set in the city's Victoria Dockside arts and design district with stunning views over the harbour.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World's 50 Best Hotels, comments: "Huge congratulations to Passalacqua for the achievement of making it to No.1, just two years after opening. It's a true testament to the vision of the De Santis family, who has created this sublime sanctuary for guests with painstaking devotion to design detail, exquisite hospitality and distinctive magic, which has clearly made a lasting impression on our Academy of expert voters."

"After seeing the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, it's been especially fulfilling to see so many hoteliers from around the world gather in London to celebrate each other's achievements under one roof for the first-ever awards ceremony of The World's 50 Best Hotels," he continues. "Our heartfelt congratulations go out to each and every hotel on the list, and we hope this list inspires travel-lovers to book somewhere truly spectacular for their next trip."

The inaugural ranking of The World's 50 Best Hotels reveals that 21 of the winning properties are based in Europe. London solidifies its reputation as a global travel hub, boasting four hotels on the list: Claridge's (No.16), The Connaught (No.22), NoMad London (No.46) and The Savoy (No.47), while two other UK properties were also winners: Gleneagles in Scotland (No.32) – recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award announced in August – and The Newt in Bruton, Somerset (No.37), which was awarded the Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award. This award is given to the hotel that places highest on the list that fits all the criteria of a boutique property. 50 Best defines a boutique hotel as having fewer than 50 rooms and not being part of a large chain or group, showcasing personalised service and idiosyncratic features unique to its destination.

Meanwhile, the continent of Asia is home to 18 of The World's 50 Best Hotels, including four properties that sit at the top end of the list: Rosewood Hong Kong (No.2), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.3), The Upper House in Hong Kong (No.4) and Aman Tokyo (No.5). Placed highest on the list and within 20 metres of a beach, Soneva Fushi (No.7), in the Maldives, is also named the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel.

Singita Lodges in the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the smallest property on the list with just 18 rooms, takes the No.15 spot, as well as the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award. Known for their environmentally conscious hospitality, the lodges are located within 33,000 acres of pristine wilderness where a unique wildlife population thrives across four distinct ecological zones, offering travellers an exciting and luxurious way of experiencing African wildlife, without disturbing the environment. As with its other global awards, 50 Best worked closely with The Sustainable Restaurant Association on the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, which invited all hotels on the list to submit an application outlining their sustainability initiatives and credentials for rigorous review.

Singita Lodges is one of three hotels on the African continent to make the ranking, alongside La Mamounia (No.6) and Royal Mansour (No.23), both in Marrakech.

The Nikka Best New Hotel Award is awarded to Capella Bangkok (No.11), with sweeping riverfront views of the Thai capital, which opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nikka Best New Hotel Award goes to the highest-ranked hotel on the list that opened within the two-year voting window (May 2021 to May 2023).

Sonu Shivdasani OBE, co-founder and CEO of Soneva and founder and former CEO of Six Senses Resorts & Spas, was voted by the Academy as the winner of the SevenRooms Icon Award, celebrating his achievements in the hotel industry over the last 28 years, including the creation of two of the most renowned hotel brands globally.

The evening also celebrated those honoured with pre-announced special awards, including The Lodge at Blue Sky, the remote lodge in the picturesque Wasatch Mountain Range in Utah which was named the Lavazza One To Watch earlier in the month. Gleneagles (No.32) in Scotland was announced on 22 August as the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award, which celebrates a hotel's outstanding service and attention to detail.

The launch of The World's 50 Best Hotels is another step in 50 Best's journey towards becoming the ultimate global reference point for the very best hospitality experiences across the world, encompassing restaurants, bars and now hotels.

How the 50 Best voting works

The list is created from the votes of The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy , which comprises 580 international well-travelled experts within the hotel and travel industry, with a 50/50 gender balance. The Academy is split into nine regions across the world, where each region is headed up by an Academy Chair. A minimum of 25% of the panel will be renewed each year. All voters, aside from the Academy Chairs, remain anonymous to eliminate the possibility of lobbying. At the point of voting, they are simply required to list the seven best hotels they have stayed in over the past 24 months in order of preference. Voting is carried out individually and strictly confidentially on a secure site and the results remain confidential until after the list announcement. Additional information is available on the 50 Best FAQs page here.

EDITOR'S NOTES

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023

Position Hotel Location 1 Passalacqua Moltrasio 2 Rosewood Hong Kong Hong Kong 3 Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Bangkok 4 The Upper House Hong Kong 5 Aman Tokyo Tokyo 6 La Mamounia Marrakech 7 Soneva Fushi Maldives 8 One&Only Mandarina Puerto Vallarta 9 Four Seasons Firenze Florence 10 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Bangkok 11 Capella Bangkok Bangkok 12 The Calile Brisbane 13 Chablé Yucatán Chocholá 14 Aman Venice Venice 15 Singita Lodges – Kruger National Park Kruger National Park 16 Claridge's London 17 Raffles Singapore Singapore 18 Nihi Sumba Wanokaka 19 Hotel Esencia Tulum 20 Le Sirenuse Positano 21 Borgo Egnazia Savelletri 22 The Connaught London 23 Royal Mansour Marrakech 24 Four Seasons Madrid Madrid 25 Aman New York New York City 26 The Maybourne Riviera Roquebrune-Cap-Martin 27 Rosewood São Paulo São Paulo 28 Capella Singapore Singapore 29 Le Bristol Paris 30 Park Hyatt Kyoto Kyoto 31 La Réserve Paris 32 Gleneagles Auchterarder 33 Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc Antibes 34 Cheval Blanc Paris 35 Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens 36 Soneva Jani Maldives 37 The Newt Bruton 38 Amangalla Galle 39 Hoshinoya Tokyo Tokyo 40 Desa Potato Head Seminyak 41 Eden Rock St. Barths 42 The Siam Bangkok 43 Badrutt's Palace St. Moritz 44 Atlantis The Royal Dubai 45 The Oberoi Amarvilas Agra 46 NoMad London London 47 The Savoy London 48 Equinox New York New York City 49 Six Senses Ibiza Portinatx 50 Hôtel de Crillon Paris

The Special Awards

Special Awards Nikka Best New Hotel Award Capella Bangkok SevenRooms Icon Award Sonu Shivdasani Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award Singita Lodges – Kruger National Park Lavazza One To Watch Award The Lodge at Blue Sky Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award Soneva Fushi Art of Hospitality Award Gleneagles Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award The Newt

For more information on how the Special Awards are chosen, click here

Media Contact:

Ola Kociak and Alex Colquhoun, The M Collective

[email protected] ; +44 (0)7562819994 / +44 (0)7539699540

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

50 Best Social Media

Follow on Instagram: @50Best_Hotels

Follow on X: @50Best_Hotels

Like on Facebook: @50BestHotels

Subscribe to our YouTube channel : https://www.youtube.com/@50BestHotels

Website : https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/

About The World's 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand's first global launch since 2009. The World's 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 580 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World's 50 Best Hotels event programme – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The resulting list will be the first ranking of its kind to inspire consumers to book stays at the finest 50 properties in the world. The inaugural awards ceremony was held on 19 September 2023.

About William Reed

The World's 50 Best Hotels list is owned and organised by William Reed, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants (both launched in 2013), Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants (2022), as well as The World's 50 Best Bars (2009), Asia's 50 Best Bars (2016) and North America's 50 Best Bars (2022). William Reed is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the list.

Our Partners:

● Flor de Caña – Official Rum Partner; Official Partner of Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award

● Nikka Whisky – Official Whisky of the World Partner; Official Partner of Nikka Best New Hotel Award

● Vermouth Carlo Alberto – Official Vermouth Partner; Official Partner of Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award

● Lavazza – Official Coffee Partner; Official Partner of Lavazza One To Watch Award

● SevenRooms – Official Booking Platform Partner; Official Partner of SevenRooms Icon Award

● The Lost Explorer Mezcal – Official Mezcal Partner; Official Partner of Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award

● Perrier – Official Sparkling Water Partner

● London Essence – Official Mixers Partner

● No.3 London Dry Gin – Official Gin Partner

● Cristaux – Official Trophy Partner

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213412/WORLDS_50_BEST_HOTELS_2023.pdf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202087/50_Best_Hotels.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202085/50Best_Hotels_Logo.jpg

Media Centre access: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

SOURCE 50 Best