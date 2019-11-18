Passenger level rose 10.5% at Ontario International Airport in October

From January through October, more than 4.5 million passengers arrived and departed ONT, including more than 4.3 million domestic travelers. For the first 10 months of the year, total travelers rose 8.3% over the same period a year ago. The number of domestic passengers increased nearly 7% while international travelers climbed 38.5%.

"Passenger growth continued to be strong in October, a reflection of the ongoing confidence airlines and air travelers have for Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "It is a reminder that our customers remain highly satisfied with our facilities, services and amenities, not to mention Ontario's hallmark stress-free experience."

Commercial freight shipments grew 4.6% percent in October to more than 66,000 tons after being flat in September. For the year, freight volume was up 3.5% to more than 605,000 tons over the first 10 months of last year.

Mail shipments, meanwhile, decreased almost 42% in October and 23% on a year-to-date basis.



October 2019 October 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 %

Change Passenger

Traffic











Domestic 480,318 435,372 10.3% 4,319,183 4,039,527 6.9% International 24,232 21,276 13.9% 248,121 179,172 38.5% Total 504,550 456,648 10.5% 4,567,304 4,218,699 8.3% Air Cargo

(Tons)











Freight 66,436 63,498 4.6% 605,498 585,204 3.5% Mail 1,557 2,679 -41.9% 19,778 25,675 -23.0% Total 67,994 66,178 2.7% 625,276 610,879 2.4%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

