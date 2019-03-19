Passengers Should Expect Complete Transparency When Chartering a Private Jet

LEESBURG, Va., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft charter brokers serve a vital role when arranging travel for their clients in a private jet, and that relationship should be developed on a foundation of honesty, integrity and complete transparency. While newly-enacted regulations are intended to promote those values across the charter broker industry, they've always been the core values of acclaimed charter jet broker Paramount Business Jets (PBJ).

Paramount Business Jets Utilizing a trusted and transparent charter aircraft broker helps to ensure your private jet experience surpasses expectations and is free from unexpected charges, according to Richard Zaher, founder and CEO of Paramount Business Jets.

Founded July 1, 2005 in Manhattan, New York and now headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Paramount Business Jets is committed to providing the safest, most reliable and best value private jet charter customer experience to all clients, from single-time charter users to members in the company's well-regarded Platinum Services Jetcard and Paramount Black Card Membership programs.

The company's guiding values of honesty, integrity and transparency allow PBJ clients to avoid unexpected charges and other unpleasant surprises, noted Paramount Business Jets founder and CEO Richard Zaher.

"For more than a decade, we've arranged flights for thousands of clients," he said. "We coordinate all requested services with the client, and we receive their approval before placing those orders. Anything that looks abnormal or excessive, we'll quickly engage with the operator to ensure the situation is remedied prior to the client's flight."

Pricing concerns are just one example of why an experienced and ethical charter broker offers a significant advantage to clients. PBJ further ensures the operator meets its own strict safety standards that go beyond the requirements defined by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). For example, a second-in-command with relatively few hours in the aircraft type will be flagged by Paramount's safety monitoring system even if that pilot is legal to fly under FAA regulations.

"Regardless of whether it's a question about a crewmember's time-in-type or a catering charge, we are an important second line of defense when it comes to ascertaining an operator's experience and philosophy on behalf of our client," Zaher said. "That benefit actually extends to the operator as well, as the customer service we provide is also time that the operator may instead use to focus on performing the flight safely and efficiently."

Zaher further noted that an emphasis on such responsibilities was also the driving force behind the recent implementation of U.S. federal regulations that better define the role and responsibilities of aircraft charter brokers when arranging private jet flights for their clients.

"The newly-implemented Part 295 requirements actually changed very little about PBJ's operations, because we've operated under such responsible business practices long before they were codified into law," he continued. "However, it's gratifying to see charter brokers recognized as an integral part of the private aviation industry, and I believe the regulations are there to help us all perform our duties more responsibly.

"Our number one responsibility is to represent our client's interests and provide all the information needed for them to make the best private jet travel decisions for themselves," Zaher concluded. "PBJ is committed to advising our clients throughout the process and to work with them and the operator towards a mutually satisfying aircraft charter experience."

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide private aviation solutions provider offering a wide range of services including private jet charter, jet card membership programs, and private aircraft sales and leasing. The company is recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), Sergeant-in-Arms of Loudoun (VA) Toastmasters and the current President of the Air Charter Association of North America (ACANA). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

