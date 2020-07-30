Passionate and Obsessive Love Stories This August On Cubaplay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Latin American entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos and documentaries, premieres two passionate and heartbreaking love stories as evidence of how romance on the big screen has morphed and shifted over the decades: the Canadian obsessive thriller El Marido Perfecto (Her Perfect Spouse) and the Turkish passionate Amor Infinito (Eternal Love).

Directed by Douglas Jackson El Marido Perfecto (Her Perfect Spouse) gives an account of the journalist Lisa Dorian-Kellington's (Tracy Nelson) love experience, who thinks she found the perfect husband, a charismatic widowed writer Ty Kellington (Michael Riley). However, he becomes increasingly possessive of her as soon they get married. When she hurts her ankle during an argument, the injury causes her to become a prisoner in her own home, leaving her at the mercy of her deranged new spouse.

Directed by Ahmet Katıksız Amor Infinito (Eternal Love) is a drama with touches of comedy about the love story of two people who seem to have nothing in common. Zeynep (Fahriye Evcen) is a housekeeper and Can (Murat Yildirim) is a wealthy surgeon. Sparks fly when humble Zeynep crosses paths with Can, but a devastating truth puts their relationship to the test. Personal decision will be the hot-button issue between them.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it's currently available on Cablevision Optimum and Charter Spectrum.

For more information on Cubaplay's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit HD Spanish-language Suite at olympusat.com.

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

[email protected]

SOURCE Cubaplay+