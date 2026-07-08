PassiveLogic Appoints Former Siemens Smart Infrastructure CTO Thomas Kiessling as CEO to Scale Autonomous Infrastructure for the Built World

Industry veteran joins to accelerate the adoption of Physical AI as the next foundational technology platform for the built world.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic, the company building the Autonomous Operating System for Commercial & Industrial infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Thomas Kiessling as Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Chief Technology Officer of Siemens Smart Infrastructure and a successful clean technology entrepreneur, Kiessling will lead PassiveLogic through its next phase of commercial scale, category leadership, and global growth.

Headshot of Thomas Kiessling, CEO of PassiveLogic

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the world's infrastructure. Commercial and industrial buildings consume nearly 40% of global energy, yet fewer than 5% operate as truly intelligent assets. Building operations remain constrained by decades-old control architectures that are expensive to engineer, difficult to scale, and economically viable for only a small fraction of the market. As a result, most buildings operate far below their potential—consuming excess energy, increasing maintenance costs, failing to deliver occupant quality and comfort, and placing growing strain on aging electrical grids.

While the last decade transformed information systems through cloud computing and AI, the next decade will transform physical systems. Buildings, energy infrastructure, and industrial assets are becoming intelligent, autonomous participants in the economy. PassiveLogic was founded around a bold vision: a world where every building operates as an autonomous, efficient, grid-interactive asset – providing superior comfort to its tenants.

To make that vision possible, PassiveLogic created the industry's first Autonomous Platform for the Built Environment. Based on Quantum, the company's physics-based world model and ontology, and Hive, the autonomous edge platform that operationalizes Quantum in the building, PassiveLogic automatically generates digital twins of a building's infrastructure and applies thermodynamic, physics-based AI to continuously optimize building performance. Rather than relying on thousands of hours of custom engineering, the platform enables buildings to continuously optimize and operate themselves.

The result is a fundamental shift in the economics of building automation: dramatically lower deployment costs, industry-leading energy savings, autonomous maintenance, superior occupant comfort, and unprecedented grid flexibility. For the first time, intelligent building operations become economically viable across the broader commercial and industrial market, expanding the reach of smart infrastructure far beyond a small percentage of premium assets.

"We are witnessing the emergence of a new technology category," said Thomas Kiessling, CEO of PassiveLogic. "Buildings, energy systems, and infrastructure will become autonomous participants in the economy, and PassiveLogic has built the technological foundation to make that future possible. I am excited to help scale that vision globally."

Kiessling brings three decades of experience leading global technology businesses and industrial transformation initiatives. During his tenure at Siemens, he helped shape the company's industrial AI strategy and led major innovation programs, including the development of Building X, Siemens' cloud-based digital building platform. Earlier, he co-founded AMPLY Power, helping pioneer EV fleet charging-as-a-service before its acquisition by BP.

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic is the creator of the world's first autonomous infrastructure platform. By combining Physical AI, the PassiveLogic world model, autonomous control, and a vertically integrated technology stack, PassiveLogic enables infrastructure to operate as intelligent, self-managing systems that continuously optimize performance, energy consumption, resilience, and human experience. The company's mission is to democratize engineering and accelerate the transition to a more intelligent, sustainable, and autonomous built world. The company is backed by leading investors including NVentures, Prologis Ventures, Addition, Johnson Controls, noa, Brookfield Growth, G2 Venture Partners, and Keyframe Capital.

For more information, visit www.passivelogic.com.

SOURCE PassiveLogic