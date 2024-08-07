Passpack® releases new UI/UX and streamlined feature set for the SMB market

Passpack brings to its valued customers a major UI/UX release plus new features in its upgraded Business Plan.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passpack, providers of a centralized secure password management and sharing application for business, announced the release of its new user interface/user experience (UI/UX) plus a number of advanced features that further improve performance and administrative control.

The Passpack Team Password Manager is built for businesses of all sizes, protecting employees and businesses from potentially crippling cyberthreats that often start with a weak or compromised password. These new capabilities are meant to enhance an organization's ability to enforce strong policies around password creation, use, and secure sharing, while also providing a versatile technology foundation for Passpack engineers to more easily improve the platform going forward.

Highlights of the new streamlined yet strengthened Passpack feature set include direct password sharing between team members, more detailed user activity reporting, a new Deleted Password Recovery feature that allows administrators to go back up to 12 months in time to recover lost or deleted data, enhanced Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) support, plus greater control over user permissions and accessible web domains. Visit the Passpack website, for additional information regarding these enhancements to the Passpack Business Plan.

"We have invested considerable time, engineering resources, and funds into redesigning the application. Our primary focus has been improving the ease of setup, user experience, and intuitive navigation of the product. These updates are designed to enhance the productivity of both IT managers and Passpack users by reducing the time it takes an organization to configure the app and train its users," explained Chris Skipworth, Passpack CEO. "Recognizing that the technical abilities of our users can vary considerably, we redesigned the interface to cater to users of all abilities, reducing its complexity and support requirements."

About Passpack

Passpack's cloud-based, affordable Team Password Manager empowers the IT administrator and employees to securely generate, store, and share passwords and other credentials seamlessly, while providing valuable insight, activity reporting and control. Our latest generation is easy to deploy and feature rich to increase productivity. Passpack is a leader for password management and end-to-end encryption credential sharing.

