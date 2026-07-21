Passport Data Shows Cities See Urgent Need to Modernize Both Enforcement and Payments Processing Software at the Curb

87% of enforcement deployments include payment processing solutions as more cities upgrade legacy systems to meet rising enforcement demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, the most trusted technology partner for innovative curb management solutions, today released new data showing continued momentum in how cities of all sizes are modernizing curb operations, as more cities actively evaluate enforcement technology solutions to upgrade outdated systems.

In less than two years, Passport has launched more than 90 enforcement and payments-processing partnerships across 31 U.S. states and Canadian provinces, reflecting broad adoption of integrated curb management systems.

"Enforcement has become a catalyst for how cities rethink curb operations," said Khristian Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of Passport. "As municipalities modernize enforcement programs, they're realizing an urgent need to improve payments processing and compliance capabilities to keep up with change at the curb. We're working together, closer than ever, with cities to solve their most complex mobility challenges that result in a better experience for both administrators and the public."

According to Passport's data, 87% of enforcement deployments during the period also included payment-processing solutions, reflecting how cities are prioritizing integrated, purpose-built capabilities that were previously unavailable through standalone or legacy city-wide processors.

This trend underscores a broader push to replace disconnected enforcement systems with more connected, data-driven operations, as legacy technology increasingly falls short of what residents and administrators need at the curb. For example, in Boston, consolidating previously fragmented systems reduced weekly workloads by nearly 40% by eliminating manual data pulls and spreadsheet-based processes.

Across the same timeframe, Passport's deployments include 82 U.S. implementations across 28 states, along with partnerships in British Columbia, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island, demonstrating continued expansion throughout North America.

Implementation timelines also highlight strong operational momentum. Cities moved from contract signing to launch in a median of 66 days, with several deployments completed in fewer than 30 days. The City of Boston also migrated more than 30 million records without service disruption, enabling permit applications, appeals, and hearings to be processed approximately three times faster than under its previous system.

"One of the most interesting aspects of this work is that no two data environments are alike," said Gene Rohrwasser, CTO of Passport. "Cities have accumulated decades of operational data across legacy systems, custom workflows, and even partially analogue processes. We've invested heavily in purpose-built conversion and migration tooling that allows agencies to bring that information forward with confidence. Once that data is unified, it becomes the foundation for more intelligent automation, better-informed policy design, and continuous innovation across the curb."

Recently, Arlington County, Virginia deployed Passport's parking enforcement and digital permitting solutions to more effectively manage compliance at the curb, including upgrading how customers pay for and manage parking permits and citations to reduce administrative burdens and create a more streamlined experience for everyone who interacts with parking.

The City of Eureka, California, also partnered with Passport earlier this year to overhaul its parking compliance operation. "Our goal was to find a proven partner that had the most flexible solutions available in terms of being able to serve growing cities of any size, while also improving the day-to-day for our staff," said Jay Wortelboer, Transportation and Traffic Project Manager for the City of Eureka. "With Passport, we have found a true partner equipped with an experienced team that cares deeply about our success."

Passport serves more than 800 municipalities and private operators across North America and has processed more than $4 billion in curbside payments-processing volume. Its platform brings together parking payments, digital permits, citation management, enforcement operations, and payment infrastructure into a single curb management ecosystem. To learn more, visit passportinc.com.

About Passport

Passport is the trusted technology partner for over 800 cities and private operators across North America, unifying paid parking, enforcement operations, and payments-processing infrastructure into one platform. By simplifying how municipalities manage and monetize the curb, Passport empowers local leaders to boost compliance, unlock new revenue opportunities, and improve how people move around their communities. Passport helps cities thrive by delivering the tools and insights they need to meet evolving mobility challenges and create community-focused outcomes.

SOURCE Passport