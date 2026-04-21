Passport to Showcase Data-Driven Curb Innovation at CoMotion MIAMI

Curb management leader to share how real-time data is transforming parking, compliance, and street operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, the most trusted technology partner for innovative curb management solutions, is bringing its expertise in real-time data and connected street operations to CoMotion MIAMI, which connects cities, and companies shaping the next chapter of transportation.

Adam Kriegel, Passport's VP of Partnerships, will join city leaders and mobility innovators to explore how agencies are using integrated data platforms to modernize curbside management, improve compliance, and enhance safety.

Passport's recent parking compliance study shows nearly half of cities cite driving compliance as their primary parking goal. As cities face growing pressure to balance congestion, safety, and evolving mobility demands, the session will offer a practical look at how real-time insights are reshaping operations - from parking and enforcement to transit and coordination.

WHAT: Panel Discussion: Smarter Streets: Data-Driven Operations for Safer, More Efficient Cities

Panel Discussion: Smarter Streets: Data-Driven Operations for Safer, More Efficient Cities WHO: Adam Kriegel, VP of Partnerships, Passport, alongside municipal and industry leaders

Adam Kriegel, VP of Partnerships, Passport, alongside municipal and industry leaders WHEN: Tuesday, April 28, 9:45 – 10:45 AM EDT

Tuesday, April 28, 9:45 – 10:45 AM EDT WHERE: Innovation Stage, CoMotion MIAMI, Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus

Attendees are encouraged to join the session to gain actionable insights into deploying data-driven curb strategies.

Passport supports more than 800 cities and private operators across North America. For more information, visit www.passportinc.com.

About Passport

Passport is the trusted technology partner for over 800 cities and private operators across North America, unifying paid parking, enforcement operations, and payment infrastructure into one platform. By simplifying how municipalities manage and monetize the curb, Passport empowers local leaders to boost compliance, unlock new revenue opportunities, and improve how people move around their communities. Passport helps cities thrive by delivering the tools and insights they need to meet evolving mobility challenges and create community-focused outcomes.

SOURCE Passport