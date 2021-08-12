Passport drives parking compliance in partnership with Barnacle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is reimagining parking enforcement in partnership with Barnacle . Thanks to Barnacle's integration into Passport's immobilization APIs, cities now have access to the safer, more user-friendly alternative to the traditional enforcement boot via Passport's digital platform.

The City of Greeley, CO Parking Services Division leverages Barnacle's integration with Passport to more effectively manage motorist violations and repeat offenders on its streets. With these technologies in place, the staff expects to save more than 10 hours a month on manual tasks, such as data entry. "We have been very pleased with the efficiencies gained through the integration of Passport and Barnacle," says Will Jones, Public Works Deputy Director for the City of Greeley. "In addition to the time savings, the integration has enhanced our ability to utilize Passport for all parking data management."

Passport's powerful immobilization API allows cities to integrate with any smart lock immobilization service, such as Barnacle, to improve enforcement at the curb. Instead of booting a violator, a parking enforcement officer suctions a removable, non-damaging yellow device to the vehicle's windshield. To remove the device, violators follow the simple instructions that are written on the device and pay the fee owed directly from their smartphone. Passport can process the payment and the Barnacle releases from the vehicle in minutes.

"By enabling other technologies to integrate with Passport's platform, cities can promote new ways to keep people safe, increase compliance, and reduce overall congestion," says Teddy Fitzgibbons, Vice President of Product at Passport. "An end-to-end digital platform to manage enforcement along with other mobility solutions, provides cities with a holistic view of their operations because all of the data resides in one place."

Cities, private operators and universities across North America trust Passport's digital platform to unify their enforcement and parking operations. To learn more about how Passport is helping cities manage their mobility infrastructure visit the company website .

About Barnacle

ITSA Solutions LLC (d/b/a Barnacle® Parking Enforcement) was formed to modernize enforcement operations and drive new revenue opportunities for municipal authorities and private parking operators globally. The Company has developed a patented solution that embeds mobile connectivity and online payment processing within consumer and enforcement friendly immobilization. The Company leverages technology to improve process efficiencies and provide unmatched standards in terms of deployment, cost savings, and motorist satisfaction in the municipal and private parking enforcement industry.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by close to 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

