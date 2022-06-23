Passport expands client base in North America

Denver, Kansas City and Sound Transit among the many to unlock the power of Passport's mobility platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, continues to expand its product offering to new and existing clients during the first half of 2022. Denver, Colo., Sound Transit, Wash. and Thunder Bay, Ontario are newly added to the Company's client roster.

The Charlotte-based Company provides all customers with a powerful platform that not only assimilates and aggregates all of a city's parking, enforcement and digital permitting data into one central location, but also integrates additional data insights with embedded payments capabilities. Customers are able to manage a broad array of mobility management complexities in one place to make smart, data driven decisions that improve their overall operations at the curb.

CEO David Evans explains that everything Passport does is in support of creating more livable and equitable communities. "We are dedicated to providing our clients with the data and insights they need to make their streets safer and their curbs easier to manage," says Evans.

First half wins include the Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), located in Lincoln, Neb. The NIC selected Passport to manage their complete parking operations and has launched mobile pay parking, enforcement, digital permitting and payments. The parking manager for NIC can now access insights and data via Passport's platform and provide a better user experience for its parkers as well as drive higher parking compliance rates.

Another client, Kansas City, Mo., is partnering with Passport on a brand refresh to their mobile pay application, PARK KC, as a means to continue to drive adoption and provide a frictionless parking experience throughout the City.

"Because of our partnership with Passport, we continue to bring innovative technology to our streets," says Kansas City Parking Division Manager, Matthew Muckenthaler. "The data and insights we are able to get from Passport's platform allows us to make more informed decisions at the curb so we can operate more efficiently and optimize the user experience."

Passport's platform is helping more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline their parking operations and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs and provide better user experiences. The company has processed more than $2B in mobility payments and counting. To learn more about how Passport is transforming parking and mobility management, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

