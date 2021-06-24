Passport Hires Greg Wakefield to lead Revenue Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Passport, the leading transportation software and payments company trusted by cities to manage parking and mobility infrastructure through its digital platform, is pleased to announce that Greg Wakefield has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations. Wakefield's responsibilities will include demand forecasting and modeling, proposal operations and the go forward pricing and packaging of the company's products and services.

Wakefield joins the team following a five-year tenure leading revenue operations at Flexential, an information services and technology company. He has extensive experience designing and implementing comprehensive sales management frameworks that drive revenue while simultaneously reducing costs.

"We're thrilled to have Greg join the team to support the company's growth," said David Evans, Passport's CEO. "He will serve a critical role in effectively packaging Passport's solutions to best support cities in their post pandemic revenue recovery efforts."

Passport understands the unique elements that make up mobility infrastructure, and has developed the digital end-to-end platform that cities trust day in and day out to manage all of their parking operations. One of Wakefield's priorities will be to establish efficiencies in go-to market strategies while delivering incremental value to clients.

"Passport is an exciting place to be as we support our clients through the evolution of the transportation industry with our software and payments solutions," said Wakefield. "I am energized by the company's mission to create safe and equitable communities across our client base and look forward to being a part of the team of trusted advisors."

Wakefield is based out of Passport's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology for more efficient streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

