Passport Hires New President, David Evans

"We are excited to welcome David into the company," said Passport Founder and CEO, Bob Youakim. "He brings a wealth of experience in the technology and software sectors and has successfully led companies through strategic growth phases while remaining focused on the customer."

Evans most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer and CFO at Cardlytics, a marketing data analytics platform, where he had corporate operational responsibility and drove cross-functional growth and improvements. During his tenure he successfully scaled the company through critical growth phases and through its initial public offering. Prior to Cardlytics, Evans held roles in investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities where he worked with clients in the financial technology, payments and software sectors developing capital formation strategies designed to drive business growth and scale.

"I am looking forward to joining the talented team at Passport and driving the company to its next phase of rapid growth," said Evans. "Our clients are seeking our expertise to solve critical problems and leveraging our technology to transform their parking operations in a way that is safe, equitable and delivers revenue. Passport has an incredible track record bringing digital technology to the masses and we look forward to growing our platform."

The Passport Operating System is the only end to end digital operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility, and is trusted by over 1000 municipalities nationwide.

