Passport Welcomes Jim Stanley as VP Payment Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is pleased to announce Jim Stanley has been appointed Vice President Payment Sales. In this role, Stanley will be responsible for driving overall profitable revenue growth and market demand to increase Passport's payment-related revenue, customer base, and market share, as well as owning the go-to-market for Payments.

"I'm thrilled to announce the addition of Jim to our organization as he fills a vital role in our revenue organization team. He will be instrumental in the development of strategic and tactical plans to drive rapid sales growth," said Doug Rogers, Passport CRO.

Stanley was most recently with Conduent as senior director, payments product and strategy. Previously, he was with Worldpay as director of the corporate business unit, First Data Corporation as vice president of telecheck sales and director of national accounts, and was vice president of prepaid business development with Mastercard Incorporated. Stanley holds a B.A. in economics from the University of South Florida.

"I'm excited to join the Passport team to help drive success, not only from a strategic perspective, but with hands-on execution of deals. Passport's approach to the market with collaboration and innovation to solve problems and provide solutions makes a huge impact for municipalities and our clients," said Jim Stanley, Passport's new vice president of payment sales.

Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and mobility services.

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

