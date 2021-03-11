Passport's Performance Highlights Client Revenue Gains and more than $2B in Mobility Payments Processed

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cities across the country are partnering with Passport, a transportation software company that supports the management of vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks, through unique digital parking payment technology. The parking industry is benefiting from the tailwinds of economic recovery and Passport is well poised to focus on the needs of its clients base thanks to the expansion of services through critical partnerships.

Khristian Gutierrez, Passport's Chief Revenue Officer, says that cities are looking at private partnerships to support their pandemic recovery efforts. "Our Operating System provides the digital infrastructure that cities need to manage and consolidate backend operations and offer more contactless payment choice to parkers," he explains. "The parking ecosystem is one piece of a city's recovery, but it's a key aspect in helping cities generate revenue after such a tumultuous year."

Passport supports over 1,000 clients of all sizes in North America and has processed more than $2B mobility transactions to date. The company has seen financial growth of 457% over the past three years and is the second-fastest-growing software company in North Carolina. Deloitte applauded this growth along with the company's innovative mobility capabilities in late November, ranking the company 246th on its Technology Fast 500™ for 2020 .

Many cities have turned to Passport to help them generate lost revenue to get back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Hamilton, Ontario launched Passport's mobile payment solution in July of 2020 and more than doubled its mobile payment parking transactions in less than four months. From the beginning of 2020 to the end of December, Vancouver, Washington exponentially increased its mobile payment revenue by almost 2.5 times. "The nice thing about the Parking Kitty app is that it allows people to not touch a pay-station," says Vancouver Parking Manager, Steve Kaspan. "It gives peace of mind to those who are nervous about public touch points."

In late 2020, the City of Bend, Oregon began leveraging the Passport Operating System to offer Passport's mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, and digital permitting solutions. Tobias Marx, Parking Services Division Manager for Bend, explains he used to spend over half of his day manually processing appeals. Now, with a digital solution in place, it takes him 30 minutes. "Bend attracts thousands of visitors each year, so it's vital that we offer easy parking payment options and equip ourselves with technology to encourage parking compliance," he says. "We would have never been able to make these enforcement upgrades without Passport."

In February of 2021, Passport also announced the expansion of Passport within Google Maps , providing even more drivers around the country with another digitized parking payment option and seamless parking experiences. "These third-party partnerships serve as a natural extension of our mission, which is to make parking payment experiences simple and accessible," says Khristian. "In working with outside vendors, we can amplify our product offerings and give cities even more capabilities in managing their parking ecosystem effectively and efficiently."

A successful start to the year of new launches and key partnerships accentuated the company's value to cities and showcased the Passport Operating System's capabilities beyond seamless mobile payment transactions.

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency, and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities, and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists and named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

