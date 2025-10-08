PASSUR Aerospace Appoints Ilhan Ince as CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR Aerospace, a leader in aviation decision support and predictive analytics, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Ilhan Ince as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Ince, previously the company's Chief Operating Officer, has led PASSUR's technology modernization and transformation initiatives since joining the company in 2018, driving the company's best-in-class AI-driven predictions, superior data fusion, and industry-leading collaborative decision-making platform, ARiVATM. Ince has been serving as PASSUR's interim CEO since former CEO Brian Cook departed this summer.

"We are very pleased to have Ilhan as CEO," said Katharine Cargol, Chair of the Board. "Today's increasingly complex airspace demands data-driven solutions at speed and scale, with aviation expertise built in at every level. That's what PASSUR delivers, and we believe Ilhan's combination of technical rigor and commitment to scalable innovation will continue to support PASSUR's growth."

Ince has nearly 30 years of experience optimizing aviation performance, with leadership roles at US Airways, American Airlines, and PASSUR. Ince was the visionary behind PASSUR's ARiVATM platform, which offers dynamic situational awareness, proactive alerting, and predictive analytics on a shared platform so that aviation stakeholders can collaborate in real time. ARiVATM is scalable, cost-effective, and highly configurable, and it rests on the foundation of PASSUR's FusedSuiteTM data.

Before joining PASSUR, Ince led American Airlines' Operations Planning and Performance Team, where he developed systems and processes that are still in use today. At US Airways, he stood up a new team to improve operations planning, transforming their operations into an industry performance leader. Ince also served as the co-chair of the Industry–Federal Aviation Administration Joint Analysis Team, where he helped to establish best practices for evaluating the performance and benefits of NextGen and for improving performance.

Prior to joining the aviation industry, Ince developed systems for semi-autonomous ground and air vehicles, including systems for battlefield situational awareness and mission planning, and systems to improve teleoperator performance, for DARPA and other US Government customers.

"As air traffic grows and new vehicles like drones enter the skies, aviation needs better tools to improve decision making, collaboration, efficiency, reliability, and the customer experience," said Ince. "At PASSUR, we're leveraging cutting-edge AI/ML, rigorous data fusion, and deep human expertise to help our customers make smarter, faster decisions. I'm proud that PASSUR is a trusted partner to so many, and I look forward to driving greater operational efficiency across the industry."

