Passwordless Authentication Market Analysis Report 2023: Global Market is Expected to Reach a Value of $78.92 Billion by 2032 - Increased Security Requirements and Use of Smartphones Fueling Growth

12 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passwordless Authentication Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering, By Authentication Type, By Motility, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global passwordless authentication market size is expected to reach USD 78.92 billion by 2032
Presently, many organizations are using conventional authentication security systems that requires simple password to access the services and portals, which might contain many sophisticated information like personal and financial data, that means these conventional alphanumeric password systems can be easily nullified to trespass the security systems.
Thus, to tackle this kind of issues key market players are highly implementing on the development and innovation of more secure and advanced authentication systems, which in turn creating high demand and growth opportunities for the global market.
For instance, 1Password, introduced its latest passwordless authentication for Chrome, Firefox, Brave, & Edge, mainly designed to help the users automatically save, store, & auto-fill logins with a wide range of 3rd party providers. The newly developed extension will reduce the risk of credential theft by allowing users to login without using password and simplify the sign-in experience.
Right now, only few firms and business organizations are using AI to verify identity, but AI will soon play a very crucial role for variety of businesses across applications that are more serious about their security systems access.
In the coming years, we are going to see a tremendous rise in the adoption of AI or machine learning-based authentication technologies and also behavior metric authentication, which would further impact the overall market growth and open new opportunities.
Passwordless Authentication Market Report Highlights
- Hardware segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, which is mainly driven by high adoption of advanced hardware authentication solutions among large enterprises
- Multi-factor authentication segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the projected period on account of extensive rise in the number of online theft and breaches
- Fixed segment held the highest market revenue share in 2022 owing to its large utilization across industrial sector and in businesses to efficiently operate attendance systems and its easy availability in both developed and developing regions
- Government and enforcement segment dominated the global market in 2022, due to rapidly growing investments in R&D and widespread use of digital programs for variety of government activities
- Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge fastest at a CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of several advanced authentication technologies in the region
- The global key market players include Microsoft Corporation, Duo Security, Secret Double Octopus, Beyond Identity, and HID Global Corporation
Passwordless Authentication Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing Use Of Smartphones And Other Consumer Electronics
- An Increasing Need For An Additional Layer Of Protection Beyond Passwords
Restraints and Challenges
- High Cost Of Establishment
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
PESTLE Analysis
Passwordless Authentication Industry Trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- Microsoft Corporation
- Duo Security
- Secret Double Octopus
- Thales
- Beyond Identity
- HID Global Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Safran
- East Shore Technology LLC
- DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
- ASSA ABLOY
- Fujitsu
- N2SYS Technology
- Accu-Time Systems Inc.
- Cognitec Systems
- Eyeverify Inc.
- Okta Inc.
- Prove
Scope of the Report
Passwordless Authentication, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Passwordless Authentication, Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Single-factor Authentication
- Multi-factor Authentication
Passwordless Authentication, Mobility Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Mobile
- Fixed
Passwordless Authentication, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- BFSI
- IT and ITeS
- Government and Enforcement
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail and Consumer Electronics
- Travel and Hospitality
- Others
Passwordless Authentication, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4bzm5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article