Passwordless Authentication Market Analysis Report 2023: Global Market is Expected to Reach a Value of $78.92 Billion by 2032 - Increased Security Requirements and Use of Smartphones Fueling Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passwordless Authentication Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering, By Authentication Type, By Motility, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global passwordless authentication market size is expected to reach USD 78.92 billion by 2032

Presently, many organizations are using conventional authentication security systems that requires simple password to access the services and portals, which might contain many sophisticated information like personal and financial data, that means these conventional alphanumeric password systems can be easily nullified to trespass the security systems.

Thus, to tackle this kind of issues key market players are highly implementing on the development and innovation of more secure and advanced authentication systems, which in turn creating high demand and growth opportunities for the global market.

For instance, 1Password, introduced its latest passwordless authentication for Chrome, Firefox, Brave, & Edge, mainly designed to help the users automatically save, store, & auto-fill logins with a wide range of 3rd party providers. The newly developed extension will reduce the risk of credential theft by allowing users to login without using password and simplify the sign-in experience.

Right now, only few firms and business organizations are using AI to verify identity, but AI will soon play a very crucial role for variety of businesses across applications that are more serious about their security systems access.

In the coming years, we are going to see a tremendous rise in the adoption of AI or machine learning-based authentication technologies and also behavior metric authentication, which would further impact the overall market growth and open new opportunities.

Passwordless Authentication Market Report Highlights

  • Hardware segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, which is mainly driven by high adoption of advanced hardware authentication solutions among large enterprises
  • Multi-factor authentication segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the projected period on account of extensive rise in the number of online theft and breaches
  • Fixed segment held the highest market revenue share in 2022 owing to its large utilization across industrial sector and in businesses to efficiently operate attendance systems and its easy availability in both developed and developing regions
  • Government and enforcement segment dominated the global market in 2022, due to rapidly growing investments in R&D and widespread use of digital programs for variety of government activities
  • Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge fastest at a CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of several advanced authentication technologies in the region
  • The global key market players include Microsoft Corporation, Duo Security, Secret Double Octopus, Beyond Identity, and HID Global Corporation

Passwordless Authentication Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing Use Of Smartphones And Other Consumer Electronics
  • An Increasing Need For An Additional Layer Of Protection Beyond Passwords

Restraints and Challenges

  • High Cost Of Establishment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

PESTLE Analysis

Passwordless Authentication Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Duo Security
  • Secret Double Octopus
  • Thales
  • Beyond Identity
  • HID Global Corporation
  • NEC Corporation
  • Safran
  • East Shore Technology LLC
  • DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • Fujitsu
  • N2SYS Technology
  • Accu-Time Systems Inc.
  • Cognitec Systems
  • Eyeverify Inc.
  • Okta Inc.
  • Prove

Scope of the Report

Passwordless Authentication, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Passwordless Authentication, Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Single-factor Authentication
  • Multi-factor Authentication

Passwordless Authentication, Mobility Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Mobile
  • Fixed

Passwordless Authentication, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • BFSI
  • IT and ITeS
  • Government and Enforcement
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Retail and Consumer Electronics
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Others

Passwordless Authentication, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4bzm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India MBO (Multi-Brand Outlet) Two Wheelers Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Diversification, Digitalization & Expansion to Bolster Growth

Global Fermented Ingredients Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand in Cosmetics and Personal Care Bolsters Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.