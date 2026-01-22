PasswordManager.com Survey Finds 1 in 3 VPN Users Want to Hide Online Activity From the Government

VPN users across the political aisle are concerned about government surveillance online

SEATTLE , Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PasswordManager.com, a dedicated resource for password security and internet safety, has published the results of a new survey showing that VPN use is now mainstream in the U.S., with privacy concerns driving adoption and more than one-third of users saying they rely on VPNs to keep their online activity private from government agencies.

According to a survey of 2,706 U.S. adults, 36% say they currently use a VPN. Among VPN users, 35% say they use it specifically to keep their online activity private from the government. A larger share say they use a VPN to avoid tracking by private companies such as advertisers or data brokers (65%), while 47% say they are trying to keep their activity private from their internet service provider.

VPNs are also commonly used to bypass content restrictions. More than one-third of VPN users (35%) say they use a VPN to access websites blocked in their state, while 28% say they use one to access sites blocked in the U.S. An additional 28% say they use a VPN to access websites blocked by their employer or school.

Use extends beyond general browsing. Nearly two-thirds of VPN users (64%) say they use a VPN for everyday online activity, and 56% say they use one when accessing financial or banking accounts. At the same time, 28% say they use a VPN for gambling or sports betting websites, and 25% say they use one to access adult content.

Privacy and security remain the dominant motivations. Nearly two-thirds of VPN users (65%) cite security or privacy as their primary reason for using a VPN, while 25% say they use one equally for privacy and accessing restricted content. Only 10% say accessing restricted content is their main reason.

Concern about government surveillance is widespread. Eighty percent of Americans say they are very or somewhat concerned about government monitoring or restrictions on online activity. Levels of concern are similar across political ideology, with 82% of liberals and 80% of conservatives reporting concern.

"People are turning to VPNs because they feel watched, restricted, or tracked, and a VPN is one of the few tools that feels accessible and immediate," says Gunnar Kallstrom, information systems and cybersecurity expert at Password Manager. "Whether it's avoiding surveillance, bypassing state or workplace restrictions, or protecting sensitive activity, VPNs are becoming a go-to response when people feel their online choices are being monitored or limited."

This survey was commissioned by PasswordManager.com and conducted online via Pollfish in January 2026.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.passwordmanager.com/1-in-3-vpn-users-want-to-hide-online-activity-from-the-government/

