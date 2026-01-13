PasswordManager.com Survey Finds 2 in 3 Americans Still Use Predictable Password Patterns in 2026

Many still use passwords that contain simple patterns, DOB, and pet names

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PasswordManager.com, a dedicated resource for password security and internet safety, has published the results of a new survey showing that Americans continue to rely on risky password habits in 2026, including password reuse and easily guessable patterns.

According to the survey of 1,500 U.S. adults, 84% do not use a unique password for every account, and 65% admit to using predictable patterns and/or personal information in their passwords. Common choices include simple number or letter patterns (26%), birth years or dates (22%), family names (20%), pet names (20%), common words or phrases (17%), and even the word "password" (6%). Despite these habits, only 5% rate their passwords as very risky, while 63% say their passwords are not very risky or not risky at all.

Many Americans also delay changing passwords. About 49% say they don't update passwords more often because they worry they'll forget new ones, while 40% say it's inconvenient. About 31% say they don't think it's necessary, and 23% say they use a password manager.

"Fear of forgetting passwords is such a persistent barrier because of the time and effort it takes to reset a forgotten password," explains information systems and cybersecurity expert Gunnar Kallstrom. "The best practice is having a complex and unique password for each account; however, remembering that many passwords is essentially impossible. The best solution is to use a password manager."

Security incidents remain common: 43% report being notified that one of their accounts was involved in a breach, hack, or scam. Among those notified, most took action, with 73% changing their password immediately and 22% changing it eventually.

Americans are generally open to stronger login security, though adoption is often passive. For two-factor authentication (2FA), 43% say they enable it whenever available and 43% only do so when required, while 67% view 2FA positively. Passkeys also have growing awareness: 74% are at least slightly familiar, and 66% say they are willing to switch, though many want proof they're more secure (52%) or a better understanding of how they work (44%).

This survey was commissioned by PasswordManager.com and conducted online via Pollfish in December 2025 among 1,500 U.S. adults.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.passwordmanager.com/2-in-3-americans-are-still-making-these-obvious-and-dangerous-password-mistakes-in-2026/

