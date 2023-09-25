Pasternack Debuts VITA 67 Mini-SMP Cable Assemblies

New Assemblies Elevate RF Solutions in Aerospace and Defense Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its newest offering: VITA 67 mini-SMP (SMPM) cable assemblies. These state-of-the-art assemblies are designed for high-density RF signal transmission applications. Such uses have become staples in sectors such as aerospace and defense, ground communication systems, radar systems and avionics.

Pasternack's VITA 67 cable assemblies offer an operational range spanning from DC to 65 GHz.
One of the standout features of these assemblies is their expansive operational range, spanning from DC to a staggering 65 GHz. This ensures consistent and top-tier signal transmission across the board.

Their blind-mate and push-on design shows Pasternack's commitment to user-friendly products, promising effortless attachment capabilities. Furthermore, the company acknowledges the diverse needs of its clientele by offering a custom configuration, compatible with VITA 67 and connectors including 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm, 2.92 mm and SMA.

Clients will find immense value in the high-density design, which is ideal for motherboard applications and promises a streamlined experience devoid of unnecessary clutter. The introduction of push-on and snap-on mating styles showcases Pasternack's vision for efficient installations that cater to the fast-paced demands of modern industries. Moreover, the design's adaptability makes it a prime choice for phased-array systems and avionics applications.

"We always strive to blend innovation with utility," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "The VITA 67 cable assemblies are a true embodiment of this philosophy, designed with precision and functionality, catering to industries where reliability can't be compromised."

Pasternack's VITA 67 cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

