Pasternack Expands Broadband, High Power Coaxial Limiter Product Line

Pasternack's high power RF limiter line now consists of 13 unique models that provide low leakage power to sensitive control components in the receiver chain while offering good suppression of even-order harmonics under hard limiting. These RF limiters operate over a very wide frequency range in bands from 0.2 GHz to 40 GHz and provide low leakage power circuit protection of 10 to 18 dBm. Additionally, they exhibit high CW power handling of up to 200 Watts peak power and a fast recovery time of 10 to 100 nanoseconds.

The 50 Ohm designs use hi-rel assembly processes, incorporate complete limiting diode circuitry, and do not require any external matching components. The compact package outlines support field replaceable connectors and thru mounting holes and can be drop mounted onto a circuit board. These rugged modules operate over a guaranteed operating temperature range of -54° C to +85° C and are designed to meet MIL-STD-202 environmental conditions for shock, humidity, vibration, altitude and temperature cycle.

"Our extensive line of broadband, high power coaxial RF limiters offers our customers a broad selection of highly reliable models for use in protecting sensitive components in the receive chain and other microwave circuits. These limiters are in-stock and available for same-day shipping to satisfy urgent needs," said Tim Galla, Active RF Components Product Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's high power coaxial limiters are ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/high-power-signal-limiters.html?utm_source=Pasternack&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=high_power_rf_limiters_2019

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

