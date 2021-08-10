Pasternack Expands Its Line of Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies that Deliver PIM levels of < -160 dBc

Pasternack's expanded offering of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies consists of over 400 unique configurations that boast PIM levels of less than -160 dBc. Cable options now include SPP plenum-rated, ¼ inch SuperFlex, SPF fire-rated, SPO outdoor-rated, and flexible TFT-402 and TFT-402-LF options. These are highly durable cables constructed from a solid center conductor and are available in standard diameter options. The assemblies are offered with the following connector types: 2.2-5, 4.1/9.5, 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, Type-N, NEX10 and SMA, which also include right-angle connector options.

These high-quality cables deliver low insertion loss and excellent VSWR, are 100% RF and PIM tested and ship with the PIM test results marked on each cable. These low-PIM cables are ideal for indoor wireless systems, wireless infrastructure, multi-carrier communication systems, WISP networks, small cell installations and PIM testing applications.

"As we continue to expand our extensive line of low-PIM cable assemblies, we make it easier for our customers to find the exact cable they need right off-the-shelf and with same-day shipping. By offering so many products as in-stock items we can ensure our customers' meet their deadlines and avoid line down situations,"said Amar Ganwani, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

