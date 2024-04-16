Pasternack Innovates with New L-Type Mounts for Standard Gain Horn Antennas

Mounting Solution Enhances Testing and Measurement Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest breakthrough: L-type mounts for standard gain horn antennas. This groundbreaking mounting solution optimizes testing and measurement setups by combining convenience and precision in a single package.

The antenna mounts simplify antenna installations and enhance testing capabilities for professionals across various industries. They offer a versatile and efficient solution for mounting standard gain horn antennas.

What sets them apart is their compatibility, with 19 round mounts that accommodate waveguide sizes ranging from WR-28 to WR-90-62. This compatibility ensures precise and efficient antenna installations that are suitable for a wide spectrum of applications.

Crafted with durability in mind, Pasternack's antenna mounts feature an L-style mounting bracket constructed from robust aluminum. Their inside finish of chromate conversion and outside finish of anticorrosion gray paint ensure their longevity and reliability in challenging environmental conditions.

The key product features of these L-type mounts include precise and stable antenna support, compatibility with various waveguide sizes, optimization for test and measurement applications, and ease of installation. These features enhance the efficiency and accuracy of testing setups across industries.

Pasternack's dedication to innovation and excellence shines through with these L-type mounts. They are set to become indispensable assets for antenna installations in the telecommunications, aerospace and industrial sectors.

"Our L-type mounts are the result of dedicated research and development, with a focus on providing a mounting solution that meets the diverse needs of our customers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These mounts are a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Pasternack's new L-type mounting brackets are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

