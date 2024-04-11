Pasternack's New Phase Shifters and Continuously Variable Attenuators Meet Next-Gen RF Needs

Products Empower RF and Microwave Industries with Precision Dial Designs

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its newest product lines: phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators, both featuring an intuitive dial design. The products are designed to improve performance and precision in telecommunications, aerospace and defense applications.

Pasternack's new phase shifters cover frequency ranges up to 40 GHz.

The new phase shifters have a frequency range of up to 40 GHz and can achieve a minimum phase adjustment of 360 degrees, offering flexibility and control in signal modulation. In parallel, the continuously variable attenuators feature a flat attenuation level across their full operating frequency bands, extending up to 18 GHz. This ensures consistent signal control without compromise.

A hallmark of Pasternack's latest offerings is the ability to make precision adjustments that allow users to accurately fine-tune their systems. This feature is especially beneficial in complex RF signal environments where meticulous signal calibration is critical.

"By providing phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators that combine high-frequency capabilities with precision control, we are filling a big gap in the market," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "Our commitment to offering these products from stock underscores our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of the RF and microwave community."

Pasternack's new phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

SOURCE Pasternack