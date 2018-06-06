Pasternack's new line of skew matched cables is made-up of three new models that are extremely flexible and have 1 ps delay match. These cables deliver excellent VSWR of 1.4:1 and are 100% tested for skew match. They also include polarity indicators and restraint bands to keep themselves paired up.

These delay matched cables have a frequency range of DC to 40 GHz, covering two channels with 50 Ohms nominal impedance. They are made of micro porous PTFE cable dielectric and feature triple-shielded outer conductors, 2.92mm male connectors and finger-grip coupling nuts. They are ideal for networking, semiconductor test and supercomputing industries where skew match is important.

"These skew matched cable pairs perfectly complement our existing line of high-speed vertical and end launch connectors. They are extremely flexible while providing exceptional performance, plus we can ship them out right away," said Dan Birch, Product Manager.

Pasternack's new skew matched cable pairs are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/40-ghz-skew-matched-cable-pairs.html.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936 x1174

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pasternack-introduces-new-line-of-40-ghz-skew-matched-cable-pairs-for-high-speed-digital-testing-300660679.html

SOURCE Pasternack

Related Links

http://www.pasternack.com

