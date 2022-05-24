Pasternack to Exhibit at the 2022 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium in Denver

New, Innovative RF and Microwave Products to Be Showcased

IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products, announced today it will exhibit at the annual IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2022) June 19-24 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Pasternack will showcase its new lines of innovative products including:

Waveguide rotary joints

Waveguide pressure windows

Waveguide frequency multipliers

Temperature compensated amplifiers

Waveguide failsafe electromechanical relay switches

Low-PIM 5G indoor and outdoor antennas

Waveguide gain horn antennas

1.85 mm connectors and adapters

NMD and low-PIM connectors and much more.

Pasternack's engineers and product management team will be available in booth #9014 to answer questions about the company's products and services and to discuss what customers require to help them accomplish their RF/microwave applications.

At the booth, attendees will be able to experience the innovative Pasternack Cable Creator™, which allows customers to quickly design and order over 250,000 possible cable assembly configurations, all from an easy-to-use online interface. This state-of-the-art, web-based tool provides instant pricing, detailed datasheets and online ordering with same-day shipping for any cable assembly built from an inventory of 1,300 connectors and 120 cable types.

Booth attendees will also have access to the company's latest product literature covering the industry's largest offerings of in-stock PIN diode and electromechanical switches, amplifiers, antennas, 60 GHz products, mixers, multipliers, dividers, oscillators, synthesizers and waveguide components.

"Exhibiting at IMS has always been an exciting time of year for our company, as it allows us to meet face-to-face with customers to learn more about the products and solutions they are using to address the latest developments in RF and Microwave technologies," said Peter Winkle, VP of Brand Marketing at Pasternack. "IMS is also a great gathering place for us to show attendees the next wave of innovative products we plan to release over the next year."

To learn more about Pasternack and its trade show participation at IMS 2022, please view this link.

For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack