Pasternack Unveils New Line of In-Stock Miniature Surface Mount Packaged (SMT) Noise Sources
New SMT Noise Sources Cover Frequency Ranges from 0.2 MHz to 3 GHz and are Ideal for PWB Applications
Sep 15, 2020, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just released a new series of miniature SMT packaged noise sources that are ideal for built-in test equipment, dithering for increased dynamic range of A/D converters and as a source for bit error rate testing. Applications include communication systems, microwave radio, military and commercial radar, test and measurement, base station infrastructure and telecom data links.
Pasternack's new noise sources include nine models with industry standard SMT gullwing pin and dual in-line pin (DIP) surface mount packaging options. They cover frequency ranges from 0.2 MHz to 3 GHz and provide a source of additive white gaussian noise (AWGN) with a crest factor of 5:1. The SMT gullwing pin models in this line feature high output ENR levels ranging from 31 dB to 51 dB. The DIP models boast a noise output power level of -5dBm. These rugged 50 Ohm designs require DC voltage levels of +12 Vdc or +15 Vdc and can operate over a wide temperature range of -55°C to +125°C.
"Pasternack now offers a comprehensive selection of miniature SMT packaged noise sources to address the needs of designers for circuit board level proof-of-concept or prototype applications. These products normally require 8-10 week lead times, but we are able to provide them quickly with same-day shipping and no minimum order quantity," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager at Pasternack.
Pasternack's new surface mount packaged noise sources are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.
For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.
