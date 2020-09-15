Pasternack Unveils New Line of In-Stock Miniature Surface Mount Packaged (SMT) Noise Sources

Pasternack's new noise sources include nine models with industry standard SMT gullwing pin and dual in-line pin (DIP) surface mount packaging options. They cover frequency ranges from 0.2 MHz to 3 GHz and provide a source of additive white gaussian noise (AWGN) with a crest factor of 5:1. The SMT gullwing pin models in this line feature high output ENR levels ranging from 31 dB to 51 dB. The DIP models boast a noise output power level of -5dBm. These rugged 50 Ohm designs require DC voltage levels of +12 Vdc or +15 Vdc and can operate over a wide temperature range of -55°C to +125°C.

"Pasternack now offers a comprehensive selection of miniature SMT packaged noise sources to address the needs of designers for circuit board level proof-of-concept or prototype applications. These products normally require 8-10 week lead times, but we are able to provide them quickly with same-day shipping and no minimum order quantity," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new surface mount packaged noise sources are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

