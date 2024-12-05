Pat Rodgers Named 2024 Citizen of the Carolinas

Community-impact advocate, transformative leader, and one of the most powerful women in construction industry, receives Charlotte business community's highest honor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pat Rodgers, a trailblazer in the construction industry and one of the nation's most respected contractors, was honored Thursday with the Charlotte business community's most prestigious award.

Rodgers was named the 2024 Citizen of the Carolinas, an award presented by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and given to an individual who, through years of accomplishments, has risen to support all who do business in the Charlotte region, in areas including civic leadership, public policy, and economic growth.

Community-impact advocate, transformative leader, and one of the most powerful women in the construction industry, Pat Rodgers, receives Charlotte business community’s highest honor.

With an illustrious career spanning four decades, Rodgers has shattered glass ceilings in the construction industry, leaving an indelible mark on the Charlotte community. Her company, which shares her name, led the construction of dozens of iconic buildings in the Charlotte region that have not only accelerated economic growth, but also elevated quality of life. Over the years, Rodgers has also been at the center of many public-private partnerships and workforce development initiatives that have helped improve economic opportunity and prosperity for all.

"Pat has constructed a legacy of leadership that is defined by a deep commitment to her industry and the Charlotte community," Andrea Smith, interim president and CEO of the CLT Alliance, said. "Pat has spent her career blazing trails, inspiring women, giving generously of her time, and leading this region to soaring heights. I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition."

Rodgers accepted the award in front of a crowd of more than 600 business community leaders who came together for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance's Economic Outlook. In addition to the award presentation, the annual event features a powerhouse panel of CEOs from Fortune 500/1000 companies with a presence in the Charlotte region.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Citizen of the Carolinas award," Rodgers said. "This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people I've had the privilege to work alongside—at Rodgers, in the construction industry, and throughout this remarkable region. I'm proud to be part of a community that believes in building something better, together, and I look forward to continuing to support the bright future of the Carolinas."

SOURCE Charlotte Regional Business Alliance