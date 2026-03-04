Patent Award Marks Key Milestone for Delta Development Team's Autonomous Portable Refrigeration Unit

TUCSON, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Development Team, Inc. , an industry leader in ruggedized thermal systems for medical and emergency applications, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,566,016 covering its groundbreaking Autonomous Portable Refrigeration Unit (APRU-6L) . This patent secures the company's intellectual property around its innovative portable refrigeration technology, marking a significant milestone in advancing cold-chain logistics for life-saving blood products, vaccines, and temperature-sensitive medical materials.

Delta Development Team's APRU6L's patent has recently been approved.

The newly issued patent recognizes the APRU‑6L's novel integration of autonomous cooling control, portable power capabilities, and a durable, field‑ready design optimized for extreme and off‑grid environments. This patented technology enables the APRU‑6L to maintain precise temperature ranges without relying on external power, supporting extended operation in demanding settings such as battlefield medical units, emergency response incidents, disaster relief operations, and remote healthcare deployments.

"This patent solidifies our commitment to revolutionizing how critical medical supplies are preserved and transported when traditional infrastructure is unavailable," said Montgomery Leija, CEO of Delta Development Team. "The APRU-6L is not just a product — it represents years of engineering innovation focused on saving lives in the most demanding conditions."

Key patented features include advanced thermal regulation mechanisms, intelligent device monitoring capability that provides visibility and accountability, and a rugged structural design ensuring performance under challenging environments and weather conditions. The system's integrated control and monitoring interface provides real-time temperature visibility and immediate excursion alerts—capabilities essential to preserving the integrity of blood products and other temperature-sensitive materials.

The APRU-6L is engineered to deliver continuous, reliable cold-chain storage for up to 95 hours on a single military-grade battery charge, or unlimited operation when connected to vehicle or shore power. These features have driven its widespread adoption among EMS agencies, military units, and healthcare providers across the United States and internationally.

Delta Development Team's APRU-6L is an FDA-listed medical device and an AABB Standards-Compliant Product—one of only two devices, alongside the Delta ICE 2L , to have achieved both accredited distinctions for portable blood refrigeration to date. It is widely recognized for its critical role in advancing prehospital blood programs and supporting improved patient outcomes.

About Delta Development Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Delta Development Team, Inc . specializes in developing advanced thermal systems that redefine portable refrigeration for medical, military, and emergency response applications. With products such as the APRU-6L and the Delta ICE-2L Smart Blood Cooler, the company continues to support first responders and medical professionals with innovative solutions that extend the reach of critical care and save lives when seconds matter.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Delta Development Team