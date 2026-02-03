Critical Care When Seconds Count: Delta Development Team supports TEMS Successful Whole Blood Initiative

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Development (DDT) is proud to highlight the measurable success and extraordinary commitment behind the Tidewater EMS (TEMS) Council's Whole Blood Initiative—an effort strengthened through our ongoing partnership and shared dedication to advancing prehospital care. Heroism takes many forms, including teamwork, courage, and steadfast resolve. The Tidewater EMS Council embodies these qualities, operating as a coordinated network of everyday heroes whose collective actions are saving lives across Virginia, from the Eastern Shore to Southampton County. As TEMS leads one of the nation's most advanced regional whole blood programs, Delta Development is honored to support this critical mission by providing the technology and infrastructure that make this life saving work possible. Together, we remain committed to strengthening emergency medical readiness across the region and beyond.

Tidewater EMS Council's Whole Blood Initiative has saved hundreds of lives through prehospital blood transfusion administration.

The Tidewater EMS Council has built one of the most robust and advanced whole blood initiatives in the country through the significant expansion of its regional prehospital whole blood program. Serving 1.8 million residents across 5,177 square miles, TEMS continues to elevate emergency medical care through innovation, coordination, and sustained regional commitment.

Effective January 1, 2026, the TEMS service area includes 26 jurisdictions supported by 91 EMS agencies and 26 hospital and military partners. Within this regional network, TEMS has established a comprehensive whole blood capability enabling EMS providers to deliver rapid, lifesaving transfusions for patients experiencing traumatic or medical hemorrhagic shock.

From its inception to date, TEMS-supported agencies have performed more than 450 whole blood transfusions, with an average survival rate of 77%—a strong indicator of both program need and effectiveness. In 2026, the program will double its available field units from 10 to 20, supported by Urban Area Securities Initiative funding. This expansion will allow a greater portion of the region to maintain immediate access to lifesaving blood products, even in time‑critical or resource‑challenged environments.

Whole blood is currently deployed by EMS agencies in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and York County, with Hampton preparing to join in 2026. TEMS is also progressing toward AABB accreditation as a Transfusion Administrative Service, reinforcing its commitment to nationally recognized safety and quality standards.

To maintain readiness and safety across such a large region, the Tidewater EMS Whole Blood Initiative relies on Delta Development's Prehospital Blood Management System as the backbone of its cold‑chain capability. The Delta ICE 2L delivers the temperature control, logistics support, and real‑time blood visibility necessary to move lifesaving products confidently to the point of transfusion. With 48‑hour temperature stability and field‑ready durability, the ICE 2L enables TEMS to protect blood products reliably during deployment—a level of performance trusted by EMS crews nationwide.

TEMS also leverages DDT's BloodCOMM Premium software as the central nervous system of its prehospital whole blood program. By unifying oversight of blood units and devices across the region, Premium provides the accountability, operational clarity, and compliance structure required to scale and modernize whole blood operations. Its role is pivotal—transforming complex, high‑risk workflows into an integrated, data‑driven system that EMS teams can rely on.

David Long, Executive Director of the Tidewater EMS Council, emphasized the importance of this digital infrastructure, stating:

"As a Blood Program Coordinator that serves as the Transfusion Administration Service (TAS), BloodCOMM Premium provides real-time information regarding the status of all 10 units of whole blood we have in the field. Regardless of time of day or day of week, this real-time information allows me to ensure that we are meeting the standards set forth by the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies. Furthermore, this is key when returning blood products to the hospital."

While technology provides essential support, the success of this initiative is rooted in the dedication and collaboration of EMS agencies, medical directors, hospital partners, and frontline providers across the region. Together, TEMS and Delta Development continue to strengthen prehospital care and improve survival outcomes for the communities they serve.

