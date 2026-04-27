PATEO Joins Forces with AUMOVIO: AI-Driven Intelligent Driving Globalization to Jointly Expand the Global High-Computing SDV Market

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25, at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, PATEO CONNECT Technology (Shanghai) Corporation (Stock Code: 2889.HK) entered into a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with AUMOVIO Holding China Co., Ltd. on the joint development of high-performance cross-domain integration and artificial general intelligence technologies and global market expansion.

According to the cooperation agreement, PATEO and AUMOVIO Group will fully leverage their respective research capabilities in high-computing SoC platforms, integrated cockpit-driving domain controllers and AGI algorithm research and development, as well as their industry influence in global supply chains, OEM customer resources and intelligent manufacturing, to jointly promote the global implementation of high-computing SDV domain control and AGI automotive application demonstration projects, and jointly promote the sustainable development of intelligent mobility and SDV technologies.

Regarding the specific details of the cooperation, the parties will jointly develop cross-domain integrated product solutions based on high-computing SoCs that meet future market demands. Meanwhile, a joint team will be formed to focus on demonstration projects for artificial general intelligence (AGI) automotive application products. Furthermore, PATEO and AUMOVIO Group will combine their respective advantages in technology, products, customers, supply chain, production and quality to jointly expand global SDV domain control and AGI application businesses. Based on their respective advantageous fields, the parties will realize a strong alliance of "channel + product". At the technical level, upholding the principles of joint investment and technology collaboration, the parties will develop technologically leading high-computing and intelligent SDV technologies and products.

The signing of this Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding reflects AUMOVIO Group's high recognition of the Company's AI-centric, integrated "Software-Hardware-Chip-Cloud" automotive and mobile terminal solutions and ecosystem construction. This also marks a critical step for PATEO under its "AI + Globalization" dual-wheel drive strategy.

As an AI-centric provider of automotive and mobile terminal solutions and an ecosystem builder with integrated "Hardware-Software-Chip-Cloud" capabilities, PATEO has more than 2,100 employees globally and an R&D team of over 700 people, with its number of registered invention patents ranking first in the industry. This strategic cooperation with AUMOVIO Group is not only a significant milestone in PATEO's globalization layout but also a powerful testament to its technical strength in the fields of high-computing SDV domain control and AGI application.

SOURCE PATEO