Path-breaking Study Reports High Sensitivity in Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Using Smartphones and Automated-AI in Primary-Care: Remidio Innovative Solutions

In a study reported in JAMA Ophthalmology, a team from Aditya Jyot Foundation for Twinkling Little Eyes, Mumbai, India, screened patients with diabetes mellitus in civic dispensaries in Mumbai with smartphone-based retinal cameras from Remidio Innovative Solutions and validated the diagnostic accuracy of the integrated Medios AI to detect DR. Medios AI provides a retinal diagnosis report in less than 10 seconds, with inferencing done right on the smartphone.

The images captured on Remidio's smartphone camera were subjected to automated analysis by Medios AI. They were simultaneously graded by vitreoretinal specialists. The Medios AI is composed of two different algorithms based on convolutional neural networks, one assessing the image-quality, and the other separating healthy images from images with referable DR (RDR).

The clinical sensitivity and specificity of the Medios AI algorithm were found to be 100% and 88.4% for RDR, 85.2% and 92.0% for any DR respectively, exceeding FDA's superiority end points of an RDR sensitivity of 85% and specificity of 82.5%.

Dr. T.Y. Alvin Liu, MD, Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in an invited commentary, calls the study "paradigm-shifting".

Dr. Natarajan, the lead author of the study, opines, "The study paves the way in implementing large-scale models for screening for DR, even in locations with no Internet infrastructure. This is a step ahead of the approach taken by Google and other AI companies that need their AI models to run on external servers, necessitating Internet access."

The device and automated AI are CE marked and available for use in the EU. Previous clinical studies validating the same device were published in Nature Eye and Ophthalmology Retina .

