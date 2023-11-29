PATH NAMED EXCLUSIVE UNFLAVORED STILL WATER PROVIDER OF SPHERE

Fans Will Be Able to Purchase Custom Sphere x PATH Reusable Aluminum Water Bottles at All Concession Stands Throughout the New Venue as Part of Sphere and PATH's Joint Commitment to Sustainability

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today a new partnership with PATH – the leading reusable, refillable and recyclable aluminum bottled water brand – naming PATH the exclusive unflavored still water provider of Sphere, the next-generation entertainment venue that opened in Las Vegas in September 2023.

Custom Sphere x PATH branded reusable aluminum water bottles are available at all Sphere events across the venue's concession stands and grab and go stations, in the venue's 23 suites, and backstage. PATH will also be featured prominently on the venue's Exosphere, spreading awareness of the importance of reducing single-use plastics. The Exosphere is a landmark on the Las Vegas skyline and a viral social media sensation.

"We welcome PATH – a forward-looking brand – as the exclusive unflavored still water provider of Sphere," said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment. "PATH's eco-friendly, reusable bottles, with custom co-branded Sphere graphics, ensure that fans can take a piece of their Sphere experience home with them – all while participating in PATH and Sphere's shared goal of reducing single-use plastics."

"Partnering with this state-of-the-art venue is a dream come true for us and another step in the direction of eliminating single use plastics on a very large scale," said PATH Partner, Cedric Benaroch. "Sphere is already changing the game when it comes to how people experience events, and we are so thankful to be a part of that, while giving guests an easy opportunity to make more sustainable choices for their health and the planet."

Sphere opened on September 29 with the first of 36 performances of "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere." The Sphere Experience, featuring Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth, debuted at the venue on October 6.

PATH has been a trailblazer in the reusable packaging movement and has made it their mission to end single use plastic, especially through co-branded partnerships such as this. Since their inception, PATH has prevented over 350 million single use plastic bottles from entering our oceans and landfills.

Crown Properties Collection represented Sphere Entertainment in this partnership.

About Sphere

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue in Las Vegas opened in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

About PATH Water:

PATH is a leader in sustainable CPG packaging with the first refillable and 100% recyclable bottled water packaged in a sleek, sturdy, BPA-free aluminum bottle. The most effective form of sustainability is reusability, making PATH's bottled water the most sustainable option for consumers. Since its launch in 2015, PATH has been on a mission to end single-use plastic by changing consumer behavior and teaching others to protect the environment with a simple lifestyle change encouraging them to #refillit. Brimming with unique features above and beyond industry standards, PATH bottles are convenient, affordable, and benefit the planet.

The brand is available in 55,000 retail doors nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, CVS, and Sprouts, with continued expansion internationally. PATH has been able to expand its footprint beyond retail due to the nature of its unique kind. It's available in many other channels that include travel, fitness, national parks, hospitality, healthcare, education, and more. PATH has over 300 co-branded partners, including One Hotel, Fabletics, Orange Theory Fitness, and State Farm, through their "Partnering to Save The Planet" program.

To learn more about PATH, visit drinkpathwater.com and check them out on Instagram @pathwater.

