Path Seekers: Embarking on a Journey to Explore Civilization

NANJING, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from JICC: China's renowned ancient paths are not merely historical records etched into the land—they are living embodiments of evolving modern civilization. These cultural arteries preserve the threads of traditional Chinese heritage, chronicle exchanges with other cultures, and link ancient, contemporary, and future China.

In spring of 2024, the Path Seekers team set out on a journey of exploration, discovery, and exchange. The "seekers" from France and United States, together with a Chinese historians and cultural expert, set out to trace the roots of Chinese traditions, uncover evidence of cross-civilizational exchange, and delve into the cultural foundations of China's modernization.

On China's southwestern frontier, pioneers once navigated rugged terrain along the enigmatic Tea Horse Road, fostering vibrant cultural integration. For David Couvidat from France, the route revealed a tapestry of collaboration among diverse ethnic groups, shaped by shared aspirations and adaptation to nature.

In Sichuan, ancient ingenuity bridged isolated regions with the outside world, transforming time and space through resilience and innovation. Nathanael Dwight Pelton from America, marveled at the convergence of transportation networks from different eras and their role in shaping the rich civilization of Bashu.

In another era, Chinese traders transported kaolin from these regions to Jingdezhen, spurring the rise of the "Millennium Porcelain Capital" and revolutionizing global porcelain-making. Camille Grandaty, an porcelain artist from France, reflected on the enduring craftsmanship and innovative spirit that continue to fuel Jingdezhen's legacy.

The Grand Canal, a monumental feat linking northern and southern China, remains a vital channel for commerce and culture. Matthieu Ventelon, who is also from France, found inspiration in the dialogue between the Canal du Midi in his hometown and China's Grand Canal, sensing the living history and vibrant lifeblood the canal brings to modern China.

What is the origin of civilization? How should different civilizations coexist? Where is humanity headed? As participants of various nationalities and languages journeyed together, they learned to understand, respect, and trust one another. Through dialogue and exchange, they fostered mutual learning between civilizations, embodying the spirit of collaboration and enriching global understanding with Chinese wisdom and solutions.

