Path2Response Announced as a 2023 Colorado Company to Watch

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Path2Response, a Colorado based transformational cooperative data platform that powers customer acquisition and retention in both offline and online channels for brands, agencies and nonprofits was honored at the Colorado Companies to Watch 15th annual awards ceremony in Denver, Colorado.

Brian Rainey, Path2Response CEO accepts the award for being named a 2023 Colorado Company to Watch
Colorado Companies to Watch is a nonprofit awards program that honored 50 fast-growing 2nd stage companies across the state for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, and unique processes and philanthropic actions of growth-oriented companies located throughout Colorado. Path2Response was selected from a pool of 1150 nominations and endured an intensive two-month selection process by a panel of industry experts and leaders from around Colorado.

"Our team is incredibly proud to have won this prestigious award, which is a testament to our dedication to quality and commitment to excellence in Colorado and across the US," said Brian Rainey, CEO of Path2Response. "We have an exceptional team of employees who continuously provide outstanding performance to our clients, making us one of the most respected and innovative companies in the industry. Our culture has been fundamental to achieving this award, and we acknowledge the collective hard work and innovative spirit of our team. I can't thank our team enough for making Path2Response an incredible place to work. This award demonstrates that we are on the right track to continuing our growth and delivering valuable expertise and services to our clients."

"Brand leaders, Agencies and Nonprofits rely on marketing databases to reach target audiences and grow their business and organizations; and for 30+ years, not much has changed. As founders of the "cooperative" database industry, Path2Response was built on the premise; "There has to be a better way," according to Brian Rainey.  "Today, we deliver high-impact audiences built upon real-world data, such as online and offline spending and browsing behaviors. The end result? Campaigns that outperform expectations of other audience providers."

About Path2Response:

Path2Response is a data-driven marketing company that helps businesses and nonprofit organizations reach responsive audiences and improve their marketing ROI. We combine an experienced team with untapped data sources, the latest open source technology, and leading edge data science to deliver transformative results.  Our transformational cooperative data platform powers customer acquisition and retention in both offline and online channels. We are based in Broomfield, CO, and we serve businesses and organizations of all sizes across the United States.

Media Contact:
Amye King, Marketing Director
Path2Response
[email protected]
312-618-7200

