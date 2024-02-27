Path2Response Announces Innovative Performance-driven Direct Mail Solution to Ignite Retailer Retargeting Efforts

PALMS SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital landscape, reaching and engaging high-value customers can be daunting. However, Path2Response, a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, is revolutionizing how retailers approach retargeting with its innovative direct mail solution.

"We have to mail smarter," states Maria Youth, Chief Revenue Officier at Path2Response. Maria emphasizes the need for smarter direct mail strategies. Path2Response unveils Path2Ignite, their innovative direct mail solution for retailers, at this week's eTail event. Path2Ignite is the only solution combining consumer buying behavior with custom modeling to address the challenges brands face in today's direct mail marketing landscape. By embracing Path2Ignite, retailers can:

Unlock the power of hyper-targeting : Leverage deep household-level insights, predictive intelligence, and rich analytics to identify individuals most likely to convert and reach highly specific customer segments with laser focus.

Maximize ROI: Eliminate scattershot approaches and ensure mail quickly lands in the right hands, maximizing campaign effectiveness and minimizing cost.

Empower sales teams: Equip them with data-driven insights to achieve outstanding results.

Nurture customer loyalty: Activate high-value segments, automate engagement, and foster lasting relationships with personalized lifecycle marketing campaigns.

Drive Measurable, incremental results and measure the performance of direct mail campaigns, including comparative indexes vs. holdout panels, and insights for optimization.

Unlocking the Power of Data-Driven Direct Mail

Path2Response's solution goes beyond traditional, generic mailers. Leveraging deep household-level insights, predictive intelligence, and rich analytics, Path2Ignite fuels performance-driven direct mail campaigns that resonate deeply with retailer's target audiences.

"The future of marketing is demonstrably data-driven," says Bruce Biegel, Senior Managing Partner at Winterberry Group. "With investments in data-driven channels projected to reach a staggering $36 billion in 2024, retailers need innovative solutions to stay ahead of the curve."

Path2Response is an award-winning, data-driven marketing company that helps businesses and nonprofit organizations reach responsive audiences and improve their marketing ROI. We combine an experienced team with untapped data sources, the latest open-source technology, and leading-edge data science to deliver transformative results. Our transformational cooperative data platform powers customer acquisition, retention, and reactivation in offline and online channels. Located in Broomfield, CO, to serve businesses and organizations of all sizes across the United States.

http://www.path2response.com

