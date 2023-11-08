PathFinder Digital Receives 2023 HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD for its Commitment to Hiring U.S. Veterans

SANFORD, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized PathFinder Digital as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. PathFinder Digital earned the gold award in recognition of its commitment to hiring U.S. Veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. PathFinder Digital joins 858 other companies who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

PathFinder Digital

"I am proud that PathFinder has been able to support veterans through its hiring. In reality the benefit has been greater for PathFinder. Veterans provide us the skills, knowledge and insights that are critical to PathFinder meeting the needs of its U.S. DoD customers. Without our veterans, there would be no PathFinder," said Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each program's communications requirements ensuring compliance with included MIL-STD specifications and the program's CONOPS.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

For more information, please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at [email protected] or (413) 575-5631.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC

Phone: (413) 575-5631

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC